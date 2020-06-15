A Wakulla County Commissioner has been elected to the office of President of the Florida Association of Counties.
Commissioner Ralph Thomas was elected during the Association’s Legislative Conference on ZOOM.
The Florida Association of Counties lobbies the state legislature, the governor and Cabinet, various state agencies, commissions, and the courts representing the interests of Florida counties.
It is made up of all 67 Florida counties represented by 377 county commissioners.
Franklin County is represented on the Association by District 1 Commission Ricky Jones.
