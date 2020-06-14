Draft Agenda for June 15th Wakulla County Commission meeting

attached is the June 15, 2020 Wakulla County BOCC Draft Agenda. For those interested, the “Final” Agenda (including agenda items) will be published on the County website (www.mywakulla.com) on Wednesday, June 10th. In addition, this meeting will be held via Zoom; interested persons are invited to participate online and by telephone via the following:
Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
7532420289
Meeting ID: 753 242 0289
Telephone:
+1 301 715 8592 US
+1 253 215 8782 US
888 788 0099 US Toll-free
877 853 5247 US Toll-free
June 15, 2020 Draft Agenda Outline by Michael Allen on Scribd
http://live.oysterradio.com/
