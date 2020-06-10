Franklin County commissioners agreed this month to waive permit fees for a new building on the Consolidated School campus for the welding program.
The welding program is part of a move to greatly expand vocational training in the county's high school.
That includes the construction of a new Franklin Environmental, Career and Technical Center which will offer welding classes first and then other courses in health related fields, environmental fields, and manufacturing once all phases of the project are completed.
The new facility will allow more students to participate in the program.
It will also allow the creation of a night program for adults seeking certification, and on-site certification testing which would stop the need to travel for testing.
County coordinator Michael Moron said the school will still need to pull permits to construct the building, they will just not be charged for them.
