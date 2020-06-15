FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Baker is a 3 1/2 month old Lab mix and as sweet and social as any puppy could be. With his sweet demeanor and gentle temperament, he should make a wonderful family pet! If you would like to meet Baker, call to make an appointment as we remain closed to the public.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
