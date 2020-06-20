FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Phoebe is an 18 mo old Boxer/Hound and as sweet as she looks. This pup is gentle as a lamb and should make a wonderful family pet. She loves people and other dogs and will fit in perfectly to just about any family dynamic. Looking for a loving dog? You've found her in Phoebe!
Any time you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
