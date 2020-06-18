Franklin County residents will get quicker results on COVID-19 tests administered in the county.
Franklin County Commissioners this week approved the purchase of a machine called gene-expert from a company called Cepheid.
Once the machine is in place it will allow Weems Memorial Hospital to get the results of COVID-19 tests in-house which will allow for much quicker results.
Weems CEO David Walker said with the new equipment test results could be available in an hour as opposed to 2 or 3 days, which is the case now.
That quick result is especially important for patients who are brought in to the emergency room who may have to be tested for COVID-19.
Currently patients have to be kept in a room designed to stop the spread of the virus until the test results are returned – that also requires medical personnel to wear Personal protective gear any time they interact with the patient, which is also very costly.
The quicker results will also help if an elderly patient is brought in from a nursing home so they won't have to remain in the hospital as long before they can be returned to the home.
David Walker said the quick test results will also be a big help now that schools are re-opening in case any students contract COVID-19.
It will also save the hospital from paying 100 dollars per test which is what it costs to send it to a commercial lab.
The testing equipment will cost nearly 60 thousand dollars, but the costs will be covered by a grant from the Florida Department of Health.
