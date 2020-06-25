Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Coronavirus Update 6-25

6/24/20 COVID-19 UPDATE: Your local health department is here to assist you with questions related to COVID-19 (new coronavirus).
GULF TESTING NUMBERS STATUS Number of COVID-19 tests so far: 1,356 Number of negative tests: 1,342 Number of positive tests: 14 (10 are no longer required to isolate)
Please note: The demand for the testing and designated laboratory, may cause a slight delay in reporting as reflected on the Florida COVID-19 Dashboard.
For Daily Gulf County COVID-19 Updates straight to your phone: text GULFCOVID to 888777
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County: 850-227-1276 Florida Department of Health in Franklin County: 850-653-2111 There is also a hotline available at 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov
Follow the CDC.gov website for the latest guidance on COVID-19 and check out Floridahealth.gov to keep up with state-specific updates. PHASE 2: PLAN FOR FLORIDA’S RECOVERY On June 3, 2020 Gov. DeSantis announced Phase 2: Safe. Smart. Step-by-step Plan for Florida’s Recovery.
Click here to see Gov. DeSantis presentation on Florida’s Plan for Recovery.
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
We understand that a positive COVID19 test result can cause a lot of worry for you, your family and anyone you may have been in contact with. Before you alert your community about your positive test, please consult with the health department first. We need to be able to collect important information for each case under investigation. Health Department staff will work with you to assist you with confidential contact tracing and will help you identify the timeframe of your infection period and recovery. While the health department keeps details about positives cases confidential, we can assist you with messaging to inform others if you choose this method of outreach. Sometimes in small communities, a case can cause unnecessary panic and we want to channel any fears into actions to protect residents.
About the different types of COVID19 tests available in your community: If you get a positive COVID19 result from any type of nasal swab test, healthcare providers are required to report this information to your local health department immediately. Currently, positive nasal swab tests sent to the lab are confirmed on the FloridaHealth dashboard. If you get a rapid 15-minute nasal swab test and it is positive, your test is considered a probable case. At that point, you can ask for an additional nasal swab (called a PCR) to be sent to the lab. The Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf will investigate any positive test as a result of a COVID19 nasal swab test.
TOP 3 COVID19 QUESTIONS:
1. WHAT IF I HAVE BEEN A CONTACT TO A POSITIVE CASE?
If you feel you’ve been a close contact to a positive case and would like to be tested, you can contact the local health department or your medical provider for testing. The recommendation is to quarantine for 14 days in your home, except to seek medical care. If symptoms develop during the 14-day period, contact your medical provider for follow up.
3. HOW DO I CLEAN AND DISINFECTANT SAFELY AT HOME AND THE WORKPLACE?
To reduce improper use and prevent unnecessary chemical exposures, users should always read and follow directions on the label, don’t mix chemicals, wear protective gear, use in a well-ventilated area and store chemicals out of the reach of children. For more information you can contact the Poison Control hotline at 1800-222-1222 or visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/clean-disinfect/index.html
TESTING We will continue providing COVID19 testing for Franklin and Gulf residents as well as individuals from other counties and/or states. That being said, if you suspect you might have COVID19, please do not travel here. Please get a COVID19 test (nasal swab for active infection) in your community and know your results before you arrive. Stay home when you are sick and follow CDC guidelines. Visitors are also responsible for helping to keep our communities safe and healthy. Call your health care provider first or if you are symptomatic to determine the need for testing. If a person thinks they have COVID-19, they should call their health care provider before going to their office so the provider can take precautions to prevent exposing other people. In some cases, they are going to meet you in the parking lot. It’s just a precaution. We are really trying to keep our healthcare workers safe. Other patients safe. Review your signs, symptoms and travel history with your physician. Your provider is going to evaluate you for possible causes and rule out other respiratory illnesses (ex. Flu) before testing for COVID-19.
COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT EXPANDED TESTING PLAN Florida Department of Health in Gulf County will provide FREE COVID-19 testing. Symptoms are NOT required for testing. Please call (850) 227-1276 to make an appointment.
Port St. Joe: Every Tuesday – Thursday from 8:30am – 10:30am EST. Tests will be conducted at the health department located at 2475 Garrison Ave, Port St. Joe, FL. Wewahitchka: 1st and 3rd Fridays from 8:30am – 10:30am CST. Tests will be conducted at the health department located at 807 Hwy 22, Wewahitchka, FL.
ANTIBODY TESTING For questions about antibody testing, contact the Florida Department of Health: Gulf (850) 227-1276. CDC information about antibody testing can be found using this link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-
ncov/testing/serology-
overview.html
MENTAL HEALTH COVID-19 have you feeling STRESSED/ANXIOUS/DEPRESSED/UNSURE? NEED SUPPORT? CALL 850-270-8911, available 9-5pm EST. If you are in need of immediate mental health services call one of the agencies below available 24/7: • National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) • SAMSA Disaster Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746 or the Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741-741 • Florida Blue launched a 24-hour, free emotional support helpline for all Floridians. Any Floridian – even if uninsured or insured by another plan – can call 833-848-1762 for support in managing feelings of stress, anxiety, grief or fear related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Counselors cannot provide information on COVID-19 testing or treatment. • Big Bend Community Based Care oversees a wide network of community partners in the fields of mental health counseling, substance use disorder treatment and child protective services throughout an 18county area in Northwest Florida, from Escambia to Madison counties. Florida residents can call the agency’s hotline at 1-888-95-GetHelp or 1-888-954-3843 at any time, day or night, and staff a member will help connect them to a provider in their community, regardless of whether they have health insurance. For more information about Big Bend Community Based Care, visit BigBendCBCGetHelp.org.
CLOTH FACE COVERS/MASK
If you or someone you love needs a cloth mask, please call 850-340-3016.
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. It is important to note that these face coverings: • 1. Are not surgical or N-95 respirators, which continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and medical first responders, and • 2. The use of cloth face coverings does not mean we can remove previously set social distancing measures.
RURAL DEVELOPMENT There are several resources available for rural residents and business coping with the impact of COVID-19. Please visit the Rural Development Coronavirus Response page: https://www.rd.usda.gov/coronavirus
REEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE We encourage any Floridian whose employment has been negatively impacted as a result of COVID-19 to visit FloridaJobs.org and click on Reemployment Assistance Service Center to learn more about the program and watch a short video on how to apply. Click here for a direct link to instructions on how to apply for Reemployment Assistance. Select the hyperlink to download and view the Reemployment Assistance Resource Guide.
If you can’t apply by email you can pick up a paper application and submit it by mail. Below is the following pick up locations for paper applications in Gulf County. For more information call 850-229-1641. • Port St. Joe – CareerSource, 401 Peters St.
For information regarding assistance with utilities, rent/mortgages, food pantries, and other local disaster assistance, visit https://www.211.org/
CATHOLIC CHARITIES-BAY/ GULF/ FRANKLIN COUNTIES: Financial Emergency/Hardship: 850-763-0475 1. Call First Monday of each month after 9am for screenings 2. An initial screening will take place on the phone to complete the application process and receive an appointment. a. Proof of need will be required: past due utility bill, proof of check stub from place of employment (before and after date affected).
FOOD PANTRY LOCATIONS • Free food distribution:
• Second Harvest of the Big Bend: Thursday, June 25th, 11 AM – 1 PM EST, Port Saint Joe High School.
• 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the Month-WIG Community Center, 401 Peters St., Port St. Joe • Farm Share distribution will be the 1st and 3rd Monday of month at 4:00pm. Drive-thru pick up on a first come, first serve.
• Second Harvest of the Big Bend: 2nd Saturday of each month from 9:30-11:30, Honeyville Community Center, 240 Honeyville Park Road.
(3 family per vehicle limit – all families do not have to be present to receive food. Please, no children. Prepare for long wait times. Please ensure trunk/bed of vehicle has space available. Do not get out of your vehicle. Lower tailgates/lift trunks prior to turning in.
TRAVEL RECOMMENDATIONS Cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reported in all states, and some areas are experiencing community spread of the disease. Travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19.
