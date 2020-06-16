Gulf County Coronavirus Update 6-16

Gulf County, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Gulf County (FDOH-Gulf) has received notification of two positive cases of COVID-19 in Gulf County. Gulf County now has eleven confirmed COVID-19 cases.
COVID-19 cases and deaths have been reported in all 50 states, and the situation is constantly changing. Travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19. Before you travel, learn if coronavirus is spreading in any of the places you are going.
“We will continue providing COVID19 testing for Gulf and Franklin residents as well as individuals from other counties and/or states,” said Sarah Hinds. “That being said, if you suspect you might have COVID19, please do not travel here. Please get a COVID19 test (nasal swab for active infection) in your community and know your results before you arrive. Stay home when you are sick and follow CDC guidelines. Visitors are also responsible for helping to keep our communities safe and healthy.”
DOH-Gulf encourages our residents and visitors to continue to take the preventive steps to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. Everyone can do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Public health efforts at this time are focused concurrently on containing the spread of this virus and mitigating the impact of this virus. A technique called contact tracing is frequently used during such efforts. Contact tracing tracks and prevents the spread of disease. Infectious disease specialists work to find everyone who has been in contact with the positive case. Persons identified to be at-risk through the contact tracing process are interviewed, evaluated, and educated on their risk factors and what to do. For more information, please review this Contact Tracing Can Contain COVID-19
flyer.
What should I do if I (or someone in my family) might have COVID-19?
If you think you need to be tested for COVID-19, call your health care provider and tell them about your symptoms (if any) and your travel history or exposure to a COVID-19 patient. It is important to call ahead before visiting your health care provider. Offices must take proper steps to avoid further spread of COVID-19 when a concerned patient arrives for a medical evaluation. If you are without health insurance or a health care provider, please contact your county health department so the health department can coordinate your medical evaluation and testing.
When can you be around others after you had or likely had COVID-19?
About COVID-19
COVID-19 transmission is more commonly spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. This is why social distancing and keeping at least 6 feet between you and other people is still so important. A person can get COVID-19 by touching droplets that can land on objects and surfaces and then touching their eyes, nose or mouth, although, this is a less common mode of transmission. The vast majority of cases have come from close, sustained contact with an individual with COVID-19.
People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported – ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from the COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes, and those with compromised immune systems are more likely to develop serious illness. There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. As a reminder, the Department always recommends everyday preventive actions to help impede the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;
• Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health;
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth;
•
Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue;
• Wear cloth masks in public situations difficult to maintain social distancing;
• Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing;
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; and
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Please visit the Department's dedicated COVID-19 webpage at www.FloridaHealth.gov/COVID-19
. The webpage remains the best and most up-to-date resource for information and guidance regarding COVID-19 in Florida.
Gulf and Franklin County Health Department Locations are OPEN and will remain open as staff continue to work on the COVID-19 response efforts.
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County: 850-227-1276
Florida Department of Health in Franklin County: 850-653-2111
For any other questions related to COVID-19 in Florida, please contact the Department’s dedicated COVID-19 Call Center by calling (866) 779-6121. The Call Center is available 24 hours per day
. Inquiries may also be emailed to COVID-19@flhealth.gov.
No comments:
Post a Comment