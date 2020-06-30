Gulf County COVID Update

TOP 3 COVID19 QUESTIONS:
1. WHAT IF I HAVE BEEN A CONTACT TO A POSITIVE CASE?
If you feel you’ve been a close contact to a positive case and would like to be tested, you can contact the local health department or your medical provider for testing. The recommendation is to quarantine for 14 days in your home, except to seek medical care. If symptoms develop during the 14-day period, contact your medical provider for follow up.
2. WHEN CAN YOU BE AROUND OTHERS AFTER YOU HAD OR LIKELY HAD COVID19?
3. HOW DO I CLEAN AND DISINFECTANT SAFELY AT HOME AND THE WORKPLACE?
To reduce improper use and prevent unnecessary chemical exposures, users should always read and follow directions on the label, don’t mix chemicals, wear protective gear, use in a well-ventilated area and store chemicals out of the reach of children. For more information you can contact the Poison Control hotline at 1800-222-1222. Follow CDC cleaning guidance using this link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019ncov/community/clean-disinfect/index.html
TESTING We will continue providing COVID19 testing for Franklin and Gulf residents as well as individuals from other counties and/or states. That being said, if you suspect you might have COVID19, please do not travel here. Please get a COVID19 test (nasal swab for active infection) in your community and know your results before you arrive. Stay home when you are sick and follow CDC guidelines. Visitors are also responsible for helping to keep our communities safe and healthy. Call your health care provider first or if you are symptomatic to determine the need for testing. If a person thinks they have COVID-19, they should call their health care provider before going to their office so the provider can take precautions to prevent exposing other people. In some cases, they are going to meet you in the parking lot. It’s just a precaution. We are really trying to keep our healthcare workers safe. Other patients safe. Review your signs, symptoms and travel history with your physician. Your provider is going to evaluate you for possible causes and rule out other respiratory illnesses (ex. Flu) before testing for COVID-19.
COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT EXPANDED TESTING PLAN Florida Department of Health in Gulf County will provide FREE COVID-19 testing. Symptoms are NOT required for testing. Please call (850) 227-1276 to make an appointment.
Free COVID19 testing POD at Lake Alice Park in Wewahitchka on July 6th.
ANTIBODY TESTING
For questions about antibody testing, contact the Florida Department of Health: Gulf (850) 227-1276. CDC information about antibody testing can be found using this link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-
ncov/testing/serology-
overview.html
