NOAA Fisheries FishNews – June 18 2020

From Ocean to Table—A Story of U.S. Seafood
Ever wonder how seafood gets from the ocean to your plate? Watch the journey
U.S. seafood makes to get to your table, and learn tips to get to know your seafood better. Then visit FishWatch to learn more about making sustainable seafood choices.
Highlights
NOAA Fisheries is committed to the protection, conservation, and recovery of sea turtles. We conduct research to inform conservation management actions and we work closely with our partners to advance conservation and recovery of these amazing animals.
NOAA Fisheries has released a National Report on Large Whale Entanglements Confirmed in the United States in 2018. Many large whale populations are increasing in the United States, but entanglements in fishing gear or marine debris are a growing threat to the continued welfare and recovery of these species.
In 2019, NOAA funded three projects to restore coastal habitat and enhance recreational fisheries engagement in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alaska. The projects were funded through the National Fish Habitat Partnership. They demonstrate our commitment to engage anglers in habitat restoration efforts, and support access to sustainable saltwater recreational fishing opportunities. One year later, we’re checking in on how the projects are benefiting coastal habitats, communities, and economies.
Alaska
Marine heatwave conditions in the central Gulf of Alaska from September 9, 2018, through December 23, 2019, subsided with cooler temperatures through March 2020. However, since March the sea surface temperatures have been increasing, exceeding the 90th percentile for a short period in early June. These warming conditions have not yet met the threshold criteria (more than 5 continuous days with surface temperatures exceeding the 90th percentile) to declare it a marine heatwave.
Sea surface temperatures in the northern and eastern Bering Sea continue to be substantially warmer than long term averages and increasingly similar to the warm temperatures of 2019.
West Coast
Newborn harbor seals belong on the beach with their mothers. But an Enforcement Officer from NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Law Enforcement recently had to rescue one from the passenger seat of a private vehicle in Washington.
This is the time of year when boats multiply on the inland waters of Washington as more people get outdoors for the summer. It is also the time when many long for a precious chance to see the endangered Southern Resident killer whales.
Southern Resident killer whales can tell a lot about salmon using only sound. This is especially interesting to Marla Holt, who studies how integral sound is to the lives of Southern Resident killer whales.
Upcoming Events
June 29
June 2020 Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee Meeting
