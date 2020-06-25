Thursday, June 25, 2020

NOAA Fisheries FishNews – June 25, 2020

Fish News - NOAA Fisheries
JUNE 25, 2020
seafood farmers

Eat Seafood, America! There's Something for Everyone!

Looking for a new recipe to try? How about creating a kelp noodle dish? Watch as sea veggie farmer Bren Smith walks through how to make a simple, healthy (and tasty!) kelp fra diavolo. Visit us online to learn more about U.S. seafood and Eat Seafood, America!

Alaska

Alaska Gray Whale UME Update: Twentymile River Whale Likely One of Twelve Dead Gray Whales So Far This Year in Alaska

whale
The gray whale that was first reported in Twentymile River near Girdwood, Alaska, on Memorial Day has likely died. It had lingered in the river for more than a week before swimming back into Turnagain Arm, but it never made it down Cook Inlet back to the Gulf of Alaska.

West Coast

NOAA Officers to Conduct Patrols During Halibut Fishing Opening

halibut
Officers from the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement will be conducting patrols during the upcoming commercial halibut fishing opening. They will be joined by state fish and wildlife agencies from Washington, Oregon, and California, and the United States Coast Guard. The patrols will take place on the Washington, Oregon, and Northern California coasts June 22–24, 2020.

What Is Nearshore Habitat and Why Does it Matter to Orcas?

habitat
Nearshore habitat matters to Southern Resident killer whales because their primary prey, Chinook salmon, need this habitat to grow and find safety when they are young. Unfortunately, we have been losing these habitats in Puget Sound to industrial and residential development and agriculture.

Pacific Islands

Hawaiʻi Scientists Bring Cutting-edge Analyses to the Stock Assessment of the Uku Snapper

snapper
The ukupalu snapper, more commonly known as “uku,” is a popular fish among commercial and recreational fishermen in Hawaiʻi. They live at depths of 60 to 650 feet, and fishermen typically catch them using deep handlines with baited hooks. Scientists assessed the uku stock and found that it is not overfished, and overfishing is not occurring.

Southeast

Coast to Coast, Sturgeon Hotline Heats Up

sturgeon
Wild animals, especially those living underwater, can be hard to find and track. Biologists compile and use public sighting information to learn more about different animal species.

Greater Atlantic

Returning Rescued Sea Turtles to the Wild By Land, Air, and Sea

turtles
We work with organizations along the Atlantic coast to help rescue and rehabilitate protected animals such as sea turtles. A successful rescue takes months of work and coordination between many partners.

Partnerships Improve the 2020 Atlantic Surfclam Stock Assessment

stock
From the research survey conducted aboard a commercial clam vessel, to the new assessment model built with academic colleagues, partnerships make the surfclam assessment richer.

Low-Cost Technology Helps Connect Fishermen and Students to Science

technology
Northeast Fisheries Science Center oceanographer Jim Manning has spent more than 35 years studying the ocean. He has sought ways to test ocean circulation models with direct observations and helped others use the data collected for a variety of purposes.

Industry vs. Diadromy: The Story of Migratory Fish in the Merrimack River

ecosystem
New England is known for its thousands of miles of rivers and streams, many of them dotted with historic mills and dams. Those dams make it difficult for fish to reach upstream spawning habitat, which causes their populations to shrink. NOAA Fisheries is working with partners to address or remove those dams, giving fish a chance to rebound.

Upcoming Events

June 29 June 2020 Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee Meeting
July 9 FY21 S-K Grant Competition Informational Webinar
 July 29 Webinar: What the New Executive Order on Seafood Means for Expanding Sustainable U.S. Seafood Production

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 
