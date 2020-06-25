NOAA Fisheries FishNews – June 25, 2020

|
Eat Seafood, America! There's Something for Everyone!
Looking for a new recipe to try? How about creating a kelp noodle dish? Watch as sea veggie farmer Bren Smith walks through how to make
a simple, healthy (and tasty!) kelp fra diavolo. Visit us online to learn more about U.S. seafood and Eat Seafood, America!
Alaska
The gray whale that was first reported in Twentymile River near Girdwood, Alaska, on Memorial Day has likely died. It had lingered in the river for more than a week before swimming back into Turnagain Arm, but it never made it down Cook Inlet back to the Gulf of Alaska.
West Coast
Officers from the NOAA Office of Law Enforcement will be conducting patrols during the upcoming commercial halibut fishing opening. They will be joined by state fish and wildlife agencies from Washington, Oregon, and California, and the United States Coast Guard. The patrols will take place on the Washington, Oregon, and Northern California coasts June 22–24, 2020.
Nearshore habitat matters to Southern Resident killer whales because their primary prey, Chinook salmon, need this habitat to grow and find safety when they are young. Unfortunately, we have been losing these habitats in Puget Sound to industrial and residential development and agriculture.
Pacific Islands
The ukupalu snapper, more commonly known as “uku,” is a popular fish among commercial and recreational fishermen in Hawaiʻi. They live at depths of 60 to 650 feet, and fishermen typically catch them using deep handlines with baited hooks. Scientists assessed the uku stock and found that it is not overfished, and overfishing is not occurring.
Southeast
Wild animals, especially those living underwater, can be hard to find and track. Biologists compile and use public sighting information to learn more about different animal species.
Greater Atlantic
We work with organizations along the Atlantic coast to help rescue and rehabilitate protected animals such as sea turtles. A successful rescue takes months of work and coordination between many partners.
From the research survey conducted aboard a commercial clam vessel, to the new assessment model built with academic colleagues, partnerships make the surfclam assessment richer.
Northeast Fisheries Science Center oceanographer Jim Manning has spent more than 35 years studying the ocean. He has sought ways to test ocean circulation models with direct observations and helped others use the data collected for a variety of purposes.
New England is known for its thousands of miles of rivers and streams, many of them dotted with historic mills and dams. Those dams make it difficult for fish to reach upstream spawning habitat, which causes their populations to shrink. NOAA Fisheries is working with partners to address or remove those dams, giving fish a chance to rebound.
Upcoming Events
June 29
June 2020 Marine Fisheries Advisory Committee Meeting
July 9
FY21 S-K Grant Competition Informational Webinar
July 29
Webinar: What the New Executive Order on Seafood Means for Expanding Sustainable U.S. Seafood Production
No comments:
Post a Comment