Oyster harvesting Area 1611 of the Apalachicola Bay will reopen on Wednesday

Date:__6/16/20_________
The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced that the following shellfish area(s) will be re-opened at sunrise on _Wednesday, June 17, 2020_for the harvest of oysters, clams, and mussels. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.
#1611 Apalachicola Approved West LEASES ONLY _Shellfish Harvest Area
_______Franklin_____________
Fecal coliform results indicate that water quality meets NSSP standards as defined in Chapter 5L-1.003, Florida Administrative Code
The re-opening of the waters is in compliance with the management plan. If you have any further questions concerning the closure of shellfish harvesting areas please contact Chris Clark or Steve Cofone at (850) 653-8317. Refer to the Division of Aquaculture’s
Daily Status Report for daily open/closure information. In the event the daily status report cannot be accessed due to server problems, a detailed pre-recorded message of open and closed shellfish harvest areas is available 24 hours a day by calling (850) 653-8317. For questions concerning scallop harvesting, please call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at (850)487-0554.
