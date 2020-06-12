The Franklin County Emergency Management Office is looking for an Office Administrator and Special Needs Coordinator.
The job pays 25 thousand dollars a year with benefits starting after 90 days.
You have until Thursday, June the 25th to apply.
The job includes receptionist duties, maintaining department files and records as well as compiling and preparing reports and other data.
You would also maintain the emergency management website, social media and send messages through Alert Franklin along with many other duties.
You need excellent communication skills, must be able to handle confidential records, able to multi-task, be a self-starter, and be able to work in a highly stressful environment.
You also must be available and prepared to respond to any emergency/disaster or potential emergency, twenty-four (24) hours a day, seven (7) days a week if the Emergency Management Office is activated.
Applications can be obtained f from the Franklin County Emergency Management Office at the Apalachicola airport or on-line at https://www.franklincountyflorida.com/resources/job-postings/
