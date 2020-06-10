The Gulf County Sheriff's Department is warning local businesses of a phone scam that involves someone impersonating a deputy claiming they are investigating a case of counterfeit bills.
A Gulf County business was a recent target of the scam and lost nearly 900 dollars because of it.
The victim was led to believe they were speaking with a lieutenant from the Gulf County Sheriff's Department and that he was conducting an investigation into a case where counterfeit bills were distributed from the business.
A bogus agency case number was provided by the scammer who instructed the victim to take money from the business' cash register and drive to a pharmacy in Port Saint Joe to purchase two Green Dot Visa cards.
Once the cards were purchased, the victim was instructed to provide the card information over the phone and afterward to destroy the cards.
Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said the Gulf County Sheriff's Office, or any law enforcement agency for that matter, would never contact someone over the phone and instruct them to send money.
Sending funds through a wire transfer, a purchased gift card or prepaid card, or even transferring funds through a money transfer app is a red flag.
Anyone who has received a similar call is asked to contact the Gulf County Sheriff's Office.
Citizens can educate themselves about phone scams by visiting the Federal Trade Commission’s website at https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/articles/0208-phone-scams.
