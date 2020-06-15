The Margaret Key Apalachicola Library will partially reopen beginning today.
The library will begin curbside delivery of books and materials beginning today from 10 till 2.
The service will then be provided through Thursday and on Saturday.
The library is closed Friday and Sunday.
Books can be requested by e-mailing your name, library card number, and book request to
amklibrary2017@gmail.com.
You can also log into your library account at http://www.Apalachicolalibrary.com under “Hours and
Services” and reserve your books there.
You will be notified when your books are available and library staff will provide safe and easy
procedures for picking up your books outside the library.
The library will continue to provide free Wifi access outside the building.
