Today is the last day to turn in your mail-in ballots for the school district tax referendum – the ballots have to be in by 7 this evening.
The Franklin County School District is holding a mail-in referendum so voters can decide whether to allow the school district to increase its operating budget by a half mill.
If voters approve the measure again it will allow the school district to free up construction money and put it in the operating budget where it can be used for teacher and employee pay as well as other operating expenses.
Voters first approved the issue in 2008 –it has to be renewed every 4 years.
The current approval ends on June the 30th.
Again, the ballots have to be returned to the elections office in Apalachicola or Carrabelle this evening by 7 PM to be counted.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment