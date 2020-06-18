Thursday, June 18, 2020

Updates and News from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Florida Business Loan Fund 
$10 Million to Assist Businesses Still Recovering from Hurricane Michael
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today (6/11/20), the Department of Economic Opportunity announced $10 million in state and federal funds is now available through the Rebuild Florida Business Loan Fund to help small businesses still recovering from Hurricane Michael to rebuild and expand. 
The Rebuild Florida Business Loan, a resiliency loan fund provided through a partnership with the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), focuses on creating and enhancing the diversification and resiliency of Florida’s economy.Businesses located in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Taylor, Wakulla and Washington counties are eligible to apply for the funding.  
The Rebuild Florida Business Loan Fund can provide up to $500,000 in financing for the following business purposes: inventory purchases, construction or renovation, working capital needs, capital start-up loans, machinery and equipment purchases, equipment financing and more. Additional information on the Rebuild Florida Business Loan Fund and how businesses can apply is available on Rebuild Florida’s Business Recovery webpage

Notice of Public Meeting: 

The Wakulla County Local Mitigation Strategy Working Group is holding a Public Meeting on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. in the Wakulla County Community Center (Crawfordville Room), 318 Shadeville Rd, Crawfordville, FL, (850) 745-6042.  Interested parties are invited to attend and participate. 
Purpose of Meeting:
To discuss updates to the Local Mitigation Strategy, which is a comprehensive, coordinated planning document utilized to decrease the County’s vulnerabilities to natural and man-made hazards.  

WAKULLA COUNTY COURTHOUSE
COVID-19 REOPENING PLAN

Announcement:
The Wakulla County Courthouse will reopen to the public on June 22, 2020 at 8AM. On June 22nd you will be able to visit any office on the first floor of the Courthouse in person to conduct all forms of business in the Courts Department, the Official Records Department, the Finance & Accounting Department and the Probation Office.

We will be following guidelines of prevailing authorities and you will have to meet certain requirements and receive instructions for entering the building.  Bear with us as we move forward toward later phases of reopening.

Note that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clerk’s Office has not actually closed or suspended its operations. We have continued to serve the public via numerous options, including US mail, electronic filings, a drop off window and a number of online resources via our website.  Those options will remain available. We encourage everyone to call our main number (850-926-0300) or visit our website at www.wakullaclerk.org before coming to the Courthouse to find out how we can help you through any preferred options for service.

The Courthouse houses a number of other strategic partners such as Court Administration, the State Attorney and the Public Defender. For more information regarding any specific requirements those offices may have please contact them directly.

  

June Networking Luncheon - RSVP's Closed


Noon, Wednesday, June 24
at
The Seineyard at Wildwood
Tables will be set up for social distancing

Menu:
Fried Shrimp
Fried Catfish
Cheese Grits
Slaw
Hush Puppies
Non Alcoholic beverage

$15 per person, cash or check only at event
Limited seating

 

Last Call for Business after Hours


You and a Guest are Cordially Invited!
 
Come on out and join us

OVID Solutions
Business after Hours
at
Shepard Accounting and Tax Service

5:30-7:30pm, Thursday, June 25
at 3234 Crawfordville Hwy.

Appetizers catered by Posey's
 
Hosted by:
RSVP's encouraged. Please reply to this email or reserve your spot through the button below
RSVP NOW
MEMBER UPDATES:

AAA Auto Club branch office in Tallahassee is now open to foot traffic
 
English Financial Group is providing complimentary training opportunities just for you this summer.
To respect social distancing, we are providing two short webinars via Zoom in June 2020: 
1. FRS - Understanding the Basics, including option explanations and
2. FRS Rollover – 2020. 
Both webinars are short [30 minutes or less] and should provide you with information that will assist with your financial planning.
Click on the following link to register: https://form.jotform.com/201544892620151 
Learn more about how your money could be “working for you.”  
To find out more contact 
Karen J. Wells, M.S., Ed.S., CLRP
Director of Education and Development
Phone (850) 926-7487

MEMO TO CHP MEMBERS

Covid-19: Where can you be tested?
Capital Health Plan, as an HMO, uses a defined network. This means that Capital Health Plan has contracted with facilities, providers and suppliers to provide you with health care services, helping to ensure your premiums and out-of-pocket costs remain affordable. Please note the Covid-19 testing sites listed below that are within the network. These are places where you can seek Covid-19 testing.  More here

 

CareerSource Capital Region ﻿now making in person appointments
 
Stay informed about COVID19 - https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/
Resources
 The COVID-19 Call Center is available 24/7: +1 (866) 779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov
 Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline for all consumers in the state: 866-9NO-SCAM
 FL COVID-19 Updates: http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/
 FDOH Educational Material: http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/covid19-toolkit.html
 CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
 CDC Mitigation strategy: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/community-mitigation-strategy.pdf

 

A Message from Capital Regional Medical Center 

At Capital Regional Medical Center, our strategies have been focused on safely returning to routine patient care services, including procedures and surgeries. Delaying important medical procedures can result in patients unnecessarily suffering at home, and later seeking care only when their conditions become serious.
Click on the link below to watch Dr. Jason Oberste, Chief of Surgery, discuss in detail, the safety protocols that are in place at Capital Regional Medical Center.

Save the Date for CareerSource Capital Region Talent Innovation Summit

October 7, 7:30 am -1:30 pm.at FSU Conference Center and Virtual
This year's Summit will feature national and local experts who will discuss issues and trends involving talent in a changing world.
For more information or employment solutions visit https://www.careersourcecapitalregion.com/
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
