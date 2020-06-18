Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, June 18, 2020
Updates and News from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
Florida Business Loan Fund
$10 Million to Assist Businesses Still Recovering from Hurricane Michael
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Today (6/11/20), the Department of Economic Opportunity announced $10 million in state and federal funds is now available through the Rebuild Florida Business Loan Fund to help small businesses still recovering from Hurricane Michael to rebuild and expand.
The Rebuild Florida Business Loan, a resiliency loan fund provided through a partnership with the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) and administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO), focuses on creating and enhancing the diversification and resiliency of Florida’s economy.Businesses located in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Leon, Liberty, Taylor, Wakulla and Washington counties are eligible to apply for the funding.
The Rebuild Florida Business Loan Fund can provide up to $500,000 in financing for the following business purposes: inventory purchases, construction or renovation, working capital needs, capital start-up loans, machinery and equipment purchases, equipment financing and more. Additional information on the Rebuild Florida Business Loan Fund and how businesses can apply is available on Rebuild Florida’s Business Recovery webpage.
Notice of Public Meeting:
The Wakulla County Local Mitigation Strategy Working Group is holding a Public Meeting on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. in the Wakulla County Community Center (Crawfordville Room), 318 Shadeville Rd, Crawfordville, FL, (850) 745-6042. Interested parties are invited to attend and participate.
Purpose of Meeting:
To discuss updates to the Local Mitigation Strategy, which is a comprehensive, coordinated planning document utilized to decrease the County’s vulnerabilities to natural and man-made hazards.
WAKULLA COUNTY COURTHOUSE COVID-19 REOPENING PLAN
Announcement: The Wakulla County Courthouse will reopen to the public on June 22, 2020 at 8AM. On June 22nd you will be able to visit any office on the first floor of the Courthouse in person to conduct all forms of business in the Courts Department, the Official Records Department, the Finance & Accounting Department and the Probation Office.
We will be following guidelines of prevailing authorities and you will have to meet certain requirements and receive instructions for entering the building. Bear with us as we move forward toward later phases of reopening.
Note that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Clerk’s Office has not actually closed or suspended its operations. We have continued to serve the public via numerous options, including US mail, electronic filings, a drop off window and a number of online resources via our website. Those options will remain available. We encourage everyone to call our main number (850-926-0300) or visit our website at www.wakullaclerk.org before coming to the Courthouse to find out how we can help you through any preferred options for service.
The Courthouse houses a number of other strategic partners such as Court Administration, the State Attorney and the Public Defender. For more information regarding any specific requirements those offices may have please contact them directly.
June Networking Luncheon - RSVP's Closed
Noon, Wednesday, June 24 at The Seineyard at Wildwood Tables will be set up for social distancing
Learn more about how your money could be “working for you.”
To find out more contact
Karen J. Wells, M.S., Ed.S., CLRP
Director of Education and Development
Phone (850) 926-7487
MEMO TO CHP MEMBERS
Covid-19: Where can you be tested? Capital Health Plan, as an HMO, uses a defined network. This means that Capital Health Plan has contracted with facilities, providers and suppliers to provide you with health care services, helping to ensure your premiums and out-of-pocket costs remain affordable. Please note the Covid-19 testing sites listed below that are within the network. These are places where you can seek Covid-19 testing. More here
CareerSource Capital Region now making in person appointments
At Capital Regional Medical Center, our strategies have been focused on safely returning to routine patient care services, including procedures and surgeries. Delaying important medical procedures can result in patients unnecessarily suffering at home, and later seeking care only when their conditions become serious.
Click on the link below to watch Dr. Jason Oberste, Chief of Surgery, discuss in detail, the safety protocols that are in place at Capital Regional Medical Center.
Save the Date for CareerSource Capital Region Talent Innovation Summit
October 7, 7:30 am -1:30 pm.at FSU Conference Center and Virtual This year's Summit will feature national and local experts who will discuss issues and trends involving talent in a changing world. For more information or employment solutions visit https://www.careersourcecapitalregion.com/
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
