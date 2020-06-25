Updates and News from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Businesses have not had it easy for the last few months, and that is especially true for our local restaurants. Social distancing guidelines do not allow for a full house; some folks are still a bit hesitant about venturing out, and all that does not make being in business any easier. Wednesday is not an “open” day for The Seineyard at Wildwood, so we are especially thankful to Sam and Starr Dunlap and Lisa Ponder for helping us ease back into our schedule, starting with our June luncheon. To make everyone feel more comfortable and to stay within guidelines, our check in crew and staff wore masks, drinks were poured, and food was served from the buffet line, one table up at a time. Since we missed out on some get togethers we announced new members for March through May as TCC Foundation, Mack’s Country Meats, Shepherds Insurance and Beth Cichetti – Beth Kirkland Consulting. Julie Dennis with OVID Solutions personally invited our guests to the after - hours mixer held at Shepard Accounting June 25, from 5:30-7:30pm. OVID Solutions is a little over a year old now but Julie has lived in Wakulla for over 15 years and helps communities with community and economic development, grant management and disaster recovery. One of our guests was Kyndra Light who is looking at Wakulla as a possible location for her business. Heather Ibarra brought her guest Richard Carraway – co - owner of Tan Booteez. Lynda Kinsey with Wakulla News introduced their new temporary reporter Noah Hertz who previously interned at WFSU. Jeanie Booth, previously manager at our local Maurices, now center manager for the Crawfordville CareerSource office reminded everyone that CareerSource is the largest job bank in Florida. She mentioned they also help individuals with unemployment claims and re-employment, currently by appointment only. Heather Ibarra announced AAA Group is open for business in person and told us to look forward to a new product in July. Lynda Kinsey announced special pricing advertising through July. The $45 cash winner, Doug Gove with Florida Business Products, donated the winnings back to Paws of Wakulla, Inc for their local programs. People love winning prizes, but our members also love donating to the gift drawings, so we were especially thrilled to have 16 give – aways even though we had a smaller crowd. Many thanks for your donations go to: Cook Insurance; Petra Shuff; Riverside Café; Art by Cheryl Swift; Capital City Bank; Smith, Thompson, Shaw, and Minacci, Colón & Power, P.A.; Maurices; The Wakulla News and The Wakulla Neighbor; Revell Electric and Automated Access Systems, Shepard Accounting and Tax Service; American Inspections!
MEMBER UPDATES:
English Financial Group is providing complimentary training opportunities just for you this summer.
To respect social distancing, we are providing two short webinars via Zoom in June 2020:
1. FRS - Understanding the Basics, including option explanations and
2. FRS Rollover – 2020.
Both webinars are short [30 minutes or less] and should provide you with information that will assist with your financial planning.
Learn more about how your money could be “working for you.”
To find out more contact
Karen J. Wells, M.S., Ed.S., CLRP
Director of Education and Development
Phone (850) 926-7487
MEMO TO CHP MEMBERS
Covid-19: Where can you be tested? Capital Health Plan, as an HMO, uses a defined network. This means that Capital Health Plan has contracted with facilities, providers and suppliers to provide you with health care services, helping to ensure your premiums and out-of-pocket costs remain affordable. Please note the Covid-19 testing sites listed below that are within the network. These are places where you can seek Covid-19 testing. More here
CareerSource Capital Region now making in person appointments
Save the Date for CareerSource Capital Region Talent Innovation Summit
October 7, 7:30 am -1:30 pm.at FSU Conference Center and Virtual This year's Summit will feature national and local experts who will discuss issues and trends involving talent in a changing world. For more information or employment solutions visit https://www.careersourcecapitalregion.com/
