You can go freshwater fishing without a license this weekend.
June 13th and 14th are license-free freshwater fishing days in Florida.
License free fishing days are an invitation for people to try out fishing in Florida in the hopes they’ll begin doing it more regularly.
Even though you won’t need a license for freshwater fishing this weekend all other bag limit, season and size restrictions apply.
And be sure to take advantage of the free freshwater fishing this weekend – your next chance won't happen until next year.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment