07.06.2020 Gulf County COVID-19 Update

Good Afternoon Gulf County!
Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Gulf County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text GULFCOVID to 888777.
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Just a quick reminder that folks coming down from the New York, Connecticut or New Jersey still are required to quarantine for 14 days or duration of their stay.
For individuals who have had actual close contact to a positive case (less than 6 feet for 15 minutes), the recommendation continues to be the same: Quarantine for 14 days in your home from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, contact your healthcare provider. If you are still waiting on your test results and have been keeping yourself in quarantine, you are doing what you need to do to limit exposure to others. Wear masks, social distance, enjoy the fresh air, keep our vulnerable folks safe.
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 2:00pm today:
FRANKLIN
How many COVID-19 tests so far for this event
1,338
How many negative tests we have
1,323
How many positive tests we have
15
Amount no longer required to isolate
7
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many COVID-19 tests so far for this event
1,896
How many negative tests we have
1,842
How many positive tests we have
54
Amount no longer required to isolate
35
Please note: The demand for the testing and designated laboratory, may cause a slight delay in reporting as reflected on the Florida COVID-19 Dashboard.
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
Jessie Wagner Pippin
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County
2475 Garrison Ave.
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Office Phone: (850) 705-6103
Cell Phone: (850)227-4193
Fax: 850-227-7587
E-mail: Jessie.Pippin@flhealth.gov
Webpage: www.floridahealth.gov
