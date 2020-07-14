14-YEAR-OLD BOY DROWNS FROM RIP CURRENT AT ST. JOSEPH PENINSULA STATE PARK

The Gulf County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls early Tuesday evening around 5:30 PM regarding several distressed swimmers in the water at T. H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park.
Deputies responded, along with South Gulf County Volunteer Fire Department (SGCVFD), and Gulf County Emergency Medical Services (EMS).
Once on scene, four individuals were spotted in the water approximately 150 to 200 yards from shore.
Several visitors to the park, who were on the beach, heard and noticed the distressed swimmers being taken out into the Gulf of Mexico by a rip current and assisted with rescue efforts during and prior to the arrival of first responders.
SGCVFD deployed personal watercraft used in water rescues and brought the individuals to shore.
First Responders continued to search after they learned that a 14-year-old boy was unaccounted
for.
He was located and pulled ashore where resuscitation efforts began.
EMS rushed him to Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital in Port St. Joe where he was pronounced dead.
The decedent and his family were visiting the park from their home in Alburn, GA.
“This is such a tragedy,” said Sheriff Mike Harrison. “Our hearts go out to this young man’s family and friends.”
The investigation into the incident was turned over to The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
