Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce Virtual Ribbon Cuttings this Saturday

Virtual Ribbon Cuttings
at 5:00pm Saturday, August, 1st
We invite you to join us on our Facebook page for the second Virtual Ribbon Cutting and our first ever (4) Four Business Ribbon Cutting. That is correct we will be Cutting the Ribbons on three new businesses and one relocated business on St. George Island.
1. Saltwater Wellness SGI Yoga. Spin. Gym.
Will include a Yoga Studio (as a brick and mortar location for Island Fit yoga) equipped for yoga, barre and workout classes with certified instructor, a spin room with guided spin instructor, and a full service gym for unguided or independent workouts. Www.saltwatersgi.com
2. Island Caffeina & Treatz, is a premium coffee cart and will be selling locally roasted Bayside Coffee, specialty coffee drinks and treats. Can be found on Saltwatersgi.com/sip
3. Art of Glass, previously of Apalachicola reopening on their new location at the Saltwater plaza. Sells custom glass work, jewelry and offers glass art classes.
4. SGI Island Attire, Deep Southern Boutique of Apalachicola is proudly opening their second location on SGI. Island attire.
The businesses are located at 128 East Pine Ave. on St. George Island.
