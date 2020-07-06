As of Monday, there have been 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County and 54 cases in Gulf County.
That means there were 4 more confirmed cases in Franklin County over the weekend, and 20 new cases in Gulf County.
The ages of the cases in Franklin County range from 21 to 77; 12 are female, 2 are men, one is not a county resident.
There have been no cases in Franklin County that require hospitalization.
In Gulf County the ages range from 9 to 89 with 27 men and 21 women; 6 are non-residents.
Three Gulf County cases have required hospital stays.
Local health departments are working closely with the patients, close contacts and healthcare providers to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.
Remember it is important to wear masks when you are outside your home, particularly if you are in businesses or other places where you may come in close or prolonged contact with other people.
It is also important to stay at least 6 feet away from other people to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
The Florida Department of Health has issued a Public Health Advisory advising people to wear masks in public, and well as encouraging elderly and vulnerable populations to limit interactions outside of the home, and urging all individuals to refrain from participating in gatherings of more than 50 people.
