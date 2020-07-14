Carrabelle Planning & Zoning Board
Regular Meeting
Thursday
July 16, 2020; 2:00 p.m.
Public Access via Phone Dial-In
Agenda Attached
For Info: 850-697-3618
- The Planning and Zoning Board members will meet in the Commission Chambers at City Hall.
- Public access will be via dial-in conference call at: 1(562)-247-8422; Audio Access Code: 718-710-766#.
- Please note this is a new call in number.
- Remember to turn off your speaker phones and turn off background noise such as TVs. Mute your phone’s speaker until you are ready to speak.
July 16 2020 Carrabelle P&Z Agenda by Michael Allen on Scribd
