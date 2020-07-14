Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Carrabelle Planning & Zoning Board Regular Meeting; Thursday, July 16, 2020; 2:00 p.m.

Carrabelle Planning & Zoning Board
Regular Meeting
Thursday
July 16, 2020; 2:00 p.m.
Public Access via Phone Dial-In
Agenda Attached
For Info:  850-697-3618

  • The Planning and Zoning Board members will meet in the Commission Chambers at City Hall. 
  • Public access will be via dial-in conference call at:  1(562)-247-8422; Audio Access Code: 718-710-766#. 
  • Please note this is a new call in number. 
  • Remember to turn off your speaker phones and turn off background noise such as TVs.  Mute your phone’s speaker until you are ready to speak. 




at

