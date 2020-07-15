Duke Energy says it will begin returning to standard billing and payment practices in mid-August.
In March, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company agreed to suspend disconnections for non-payment, as well as late-payment fees and fees for credit card payments and other payment types.
The company said it will begin disconnections for non-payment beginning on September the 1st.
Customers in arrears will receive notices about their past-due balances and the earliest possible date their service could be interrupted.
Duke Energy encourages customers to take advantage of the company’s payment programs to help manage electric bills and avoid service disconnection.
Some of the programs include online tools so customers can directly choose an extended payment arrangement that meets their individual needs.
Customers who need additional assistance can visit the Energy Neighbor Fund webpage to find community agencies that can help pay energy bills.
There is professional guidance for small business customers to help analyze their energy usage, discuss energy rates and identify solutions to help lower their energy bills as they are reopening.
The company will also continue waiving credit/debit card and walk-in payment fees for residential customers for an additional two months once billing and payment practices resume.
Those fees will resume in November.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment