Florida Forest Service Provides Fire Tips for Safe Independence Day

Tallahassee, Fla. — As Independence Day approaches, the Florida Forest Service is encouraging residents to use caution with fire while celebrating. Since January, 1,845 fires have burned more than 86,600 acres throughout Florida.
“With most traditional organized firework celebrations being cancelled to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, many people may be planning to enjoy celebrating our nation’s independence with fireworks, barbeques,, and campfires at home,” said Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. “We need all Floridians and visitors to use fire responsibly and understand their role in keeping our families, friends and communities safe.”
Residents and visitors should always check local laws before using fireworks. Local fire and police departments as well as the State Fire Marshal’s Office can also provide guidance. If choosing to celebrate with fireworks, grills, or campfires, follow these safety tips:
- Light fireworks in a cleared area free of vegetation or dry debris;
- Clear debris from around campfires, grills and all fire sources;
- Remove debris from any location where fireworks could land;
- Always have a water source available;
- Aim fireworks away from people, homes and wooded areas;
- Never use homemade fireworks;
- Discard used fireworks in a bucket of water;
- Store unused fireworks, matches and lighters out of the sight and reach of children;
- Never leave a fire unattended and ensure it is completely out before leaving it;
- Report any fire immediately to 9-1-1.
“Despite recent rainfall, the potential for wildfire always exists when using fire and fireworks outdoors,” said Erin Albury, State Forester and Director of the Florida Forest Service. “It is important for everyone to understand that Florida’s unique, fire-prone vegetation has the potential to ignite a fire at any time.”
Click here to access current wildfire conditions in Florida, including active wildfires and additional fire safety information.
The Florida Forest Service, a division of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, manages more than 1 million acres of state forests and provides forest management assistance on more than 17 million acres of private and community forests. The Florida Forest Service is also responsible for protecting homes, forestland and natural resources from the devastating effects of wildfire on more than 26 million acres.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment