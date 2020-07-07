Gulf County Chamber of Commerce COVID Update 7-6

7/6/20 COVID-19 UPDATE: Your local health department is here to assist you with questions related to COVID-19 (new coronavirus).
GULF TESTING NUMBERS STATUS
Number of COVID-19 tests so far: 1,896
Number of negative tests: 1,842
Number of positive tests: 54 (35 are no longer required to isolate)
Please note: The demand for the testing and designated laboratory, may cause a slight delay in reporting as reflected on the Florida COVID-19 Dashboard.
For Daily Gulf County COVID-19 Updates straight to your phone: text GULFCOVID to 888777
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County: 850-227-1276 Florida Department of Health in Franklin County: 850-653-2111 There is also a hotline available at 866-779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov
Follow the CDC.gov website for the latest guidance on COVID-19 and check out Floridahealth.gov to keep up with state-specific updates. PHASE 2: PLAN FOR FLORIDA’S RECOVERY On June 3, 2020 Gov. DeSantis announced Phase 2: Safe. Smart. Step-by-step Plan for Florida’s Recovery.
Click here to see Gov. DeSantis presentation on Florida’s Plan for Recovery.
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Just a quick reminder that folks coming down from the New York, Connecticut or New Jersey area are still required to quarantine for 14 days or duration of their stay.
For individuals who have had actual close contact to a positive case (less than 6 feet for 15 minutes), the recommendation continues to be the same: Quarantine for 14 days in your home from the date of exposure. If symptoms develop, contact your healthcare provider. If you are still waiting on your test results and have been keeping yourself in quarantine, you are doing what you need to do to limit exposure to others. Wear masks, social distance, enjoy the fresh air, keep our vulnerable folks safe.
TOP 3 COVID19 QUESTIONS:
1. WHAT IF I HAVE BEEN A CONTACT TO A POSITIVE CASE?
If you feel you’ve been a close contact to a positive case and would like to be tested, you can contact the local health department or your medical provider for testing. The recommendation is to quarantine for 14 days in your home, except to seek medical care. If symptoms develop during the 14-day period, contact your medical provider for follow up.
2. WHEN CAN YOU BE AROUND OTHERS AFTER YOU HAD OR LIKELY HAD COVID19?
3. HOW DO I CLEAN AND DISINFECTANT SAFELY AT HOME AND THE WORKPLACE?
To reduce improper use and prevent unnecessary chemical exposures, users should always read and follow directions on the label, don’t mix chemicals, wear protective gear, use in a well-ventilated area and store chemicals out of the reach of children. For more information you can contact the Poison Control hotline at 1800-222-1222. Follow CDC cleaning guidance using this link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019ncov/community/clean-disinfect/index.html
TESTING We will continue providing COVID19 testing for Franklin and Gulf residents as well as individuals from other counties and/or states. That being said, if you suspect you might have COVID19, please do not travel here. Please get a COVID19 test (nasal swab for active infection) in your community and know your results before you arrive. Stay home when you are sick and follow CDC guidelines. Visitors are also responsible for helping to keep our communities safe and healthy. Call your health care provider first or if you are symptomatic to determine the need for testing. If a person thinks they have COVID-19, they should call their health care provider before going to their office so the provider can take precautions to prevent exposing other people. In some cases, they are going to meet you in the parking lot. It’s just a precaution. We are really trying to keep our healthcare workers safe. Other patients safe. Review your signs, symptoms and travel history with your physician. Your provider is going to evaluate you for possible causes and rule out other respiratory illnesses (ex. Flu) before testing for COVID-19.
COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT EXPANDED TESTING PLAN Florida Department of Health in Gulf County will provide FREE COVID-19 testing. Symptoms are NOT required for testing. Please call (850) 227-1276 to make an appointment.
Free COVID19 testing POD at Lake Alice Park in Wewahitchka on July 6th.
For questions about antibody testing, contact the Florida Department of Health: Gulf (850) 227-1276. CDC information about antibody testing can be found using this link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/testing/serology-overview.html
ncov/testing/serology-
overview.html
MENTAL HEALTH COVID-19 have you feeling STRESSED/ANXIOUS/DEPRESSED/UNSURE? NEED SUPPORT? CALL 850-270-8911, available 9-5pm EST. If you are in need of immediate mental health services call one of the agencies below available 24/7: • National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255) • SAMSA Disaster Helpline: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746 or the Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741-741 • Florida Blue launched a 24-hour, free emotional support helpline for all Floridians. Any Floridian – even if uninsured or insured by another plan – can call 833-848-1762 for support in managing feelings of
stress, anxiety, grief or fear related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Counselors cannot provide information on COVID-19 testing or treatment. • Big Bend Community Based Care oversees a wide network of community partners in the fields of mental health counseling, substance use disorder treatment and child protective services throughout an 18county area in Northwest Florida, from Escambia to Madison counties. Florida residents can call the agency’s hotline at 1-888-95-GetHelp or 1-888-954-3843 at any time, day or night, and staff a member will help connect them to a provider in their community, regardless of whether they have health insurance. For more information about Big Bend Community Based Care, visit BigBendCBCGetHelp.org.
CLOTH FACE COVERS/MASK
If you or someone you love needs a cloth mask, please call 850-340-3016.
The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission. It is important to note that these face coverings: • 1. Are not surgical or N-95 respirators, which continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and medical first responders, and • 2. The use of cloth face coverings does not mean we can remove previously set social distancing measures.
RURAL DEVELOPMENT There are several resources available for rural residents and business coping with the impact of COVID-19. Please visit the Rural Development Coronavirus Response page: https://www.rd.usda.gov/coronavirus
REEMPLOYMENT ASSISTANCE We encourage any Floridian whose employment has been negatively impacted as a result of COVID-19 to visit FloridaJobs.org and click on Reemployment Assistance Service Center to learn more about the program and watch a short video on how to apply. Click here for a direct link to instructions on how to apply for Reemployment Assistance. Select the hyperlink to download and view the Reemployment Assistance Resource Guide.
If you can’t apply by email you can pick up a paper application and submit it by mail. Below is the following pick up locations for paper applications in Gulf County. For more information call 850-229-1641. • Port St. Joe – CareerSource, 401 Peters St.
For information regarding assistance with utilities, rent/mortgages, food pantries, and other local disaster assistance, visit https://www.211.org/
CATHOLIC CHARITIES-BAY/ GULF/ FRANKLIN COUNTIES: Financial Emergency/Hardship: 850-763-0475 1. Call First Monday of each month after 9am for screenings
2. An initial screening will take place on the phone to complete the application process and receive an appointment. a. Proof of need will be required: past due utility bill, proof of check stub from place of employment (before and after date affected).
FOOD PANTRY LOCATIONS • Free food distribution: July 2nd at 4:00 EST. New Beginning Assembly of God Church. 248 Dolphin St., Port St. Joe. • 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the Month-WIG Community Center, 401 Peters St., Port St. Joe • Farm Share distribution will be the 1st and 3rd Monday of month at 4:00pm. Drive-thru pick up on a first come, first serve. • Second Harvest of the Big Bend: 2nd Saturday of each month from 9:30-11:30, Honeyville Community Center, 240 Honeyville Park Road. (3 family per vehicle limit – all families do not have to be present to receive food. Please, no children. Prepare for long wait times. Please ensure trunk/bed of vehicle has space available. Do not get out of your vehicle. Lower tailgates/lift trunks prior to turning in.
GULF COUNTY PLAN FOR REOPENING SHORT-TERM VACATION RENTALS The Governor, Ron DeSantis, has lifted the Vacation Rental Ban in Gulf County. The BOCC submitted a plan to safely reopen rentals, which was APPROVED on May 19th. We are so thankful to the Governor and our BOCC for their swift action! In order to reopen safely and help you during this new travel environment, we have put together some tools to help plan your next adventure in Gulf County. We are excited to welcome you back! Let's not Jump In, Let's Wade in! See county requirements at https://www.visitgulf.com/getyourfeetwet/ and click on "Stay In the Know".
and click on “Stay In the Know”.
We ask that you join in to help familiarize yourself with the guidelines for Gulf County Vacation Rentals along with the State of Florida and the CDC. Vacation renters are following this CDC map to determine states with higher levels of exposure: http://www.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/index.html. Click on "Rates" above the map to view the most updated information.
. Click on “Rates” above the map to view the most updated information.
TRAVEL RECOMMENDATIONS Cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reported in all states, and some areas are experiencing community spread of the disease. Travel increases your chances of getting and spreading COVID-19.
GOVERNOR UPDATES:
UNEMPLOYMENT COMPENSATION On April 16, Governor DeSantis issued EO 20-104 which suspends the requirement that Floridians must recertify reemployment assistance status every two weeks.
FORECLOSURES & EVICTION RELIEF On June 30, the Governor issued Executive Order 20-159, extending EO 20-94, providing targeted, temporary relief from certain mortgage foreclosures and evictions until August 1, 2020.
HEALTH DEPARTMENT Starting May 28, 2020, the Franklin and Gulf County Health Departments will resume full clinic services. This includes annual physical exams, well woman exams, Florida Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program, and other routine appointments. Some services will continue to be done curbside or over the phone to decrease unnecessary exposure. Please call 850-227-1276 to schedule an appointment! Please do not bring visitors with you to your appointments.
Florida Dept of Health issues Public Health Advisory: It recommends all individuals should wear masks in any setting where social distancing is not possible unless a child is under the age of two, encourages elderly and vulnerable populations to limit interactions outside of the home, and urges all individuals to refrain from participating in gatherings of more than 50 people. For the full advisory visit: http://www.floridahealth.gov/newsroom/2020/05/062020-1640-covid19.pr.html
PIGGLY WIGGLY PSJ is open daily from 6am to 10pm and is now offering ONLINE shopping. Visit www.DurensPigglyWiggly.com
for more information. We ask all customers to remain 6 feet apart. The deli is no longer self-serve but is open. Please try to shop one person per buggy.
LIBRARIES Both Gulf County libraries are closed until further notice. Please call or visit NWRLS.com to place holds on library items which are available for curbside pick-up on Tuesdays 10-4 in Port St. Joe and Thursdays 10-4 in Wewahitchka.
ASCENSION SACRED HEART Online urgent care is available through Ascension Online Care at a discounted $20 with the code HOME. You can have a video visit with a doctor without leaving your home. Visit http://ascension.org/onlinecare to start your visit.
to start your visit.
SUPPORTING CHILDREN THROUGH THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC COVID-19 has upended children’s daily lives, resulting in added stress and uncertainty. Studies show that adversity during childhood, including adversity stemming from natural disasters, can have lasting impacts on children’s social emotional health. Fortunately, families can take steps to support and protect children’s
emotional well-being during the COVID-19 crisis. For more information visit the Nat’l Institute for Children’s Health Quality site at Article: Supporting Children’s Health During and After the COVID-19 Pandemic
The Germ that Wears a Crown: A Story About the Coronavirus: This is a story, coloring & activity book from FSU Center for Child Stress & Health to help children cope with COVID-19. The book teaches children about the virus, social distancing and how to express and manage strong emotions. Visit http://fsustress.org/ebook.html to download a free copy!
to download a free copy!
