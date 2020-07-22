Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Member Spotlight

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

EMERGENCY DECLARATION
An Emergency Declaration of the City of Port St. Joe, Florida; recognizing the National, State and Local State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic; requiring the use of facial covering or mask in public settings within the city limits of Port St. Joe, Florida where CDC social distancing guidelines cannot be followed.
The Gulf County Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the following chamber members:
👉 Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf

𝗔𝘀𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗮𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗚𝘂𝗹𝗳 provides access to high quality, compassionate healthcare to residents and visitors of Port St Joe and surrounding communities 🏥 🚑.

Visit them at 3801 U.S. 98, Port Saint Joe, FL
Reach them by phone at (850) 229-5600
👉 Buy-Rite DRUGS - Wewahitchka

𝗕𝘂𝘆-𝗥𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗗𝗿𝘂𝗴𝘀 is your hometown pharmacy where you will receive reliable, fast and friendly service. They provide their customers with personalized service and prices that are competitive with the large chain pharmacies. Their experienced pharmacists and staff can assist you with any questions you have about your medications 💊💉🌡. For your convenience they now offer online refills. They accept most third party insurance/prescription cards as well as Medicare and Medicaid.

Visit them at 218 S Hwy 71, Wewahitchka, FL
Reach them by phone at 850-639-5065

👉 Wewa Ace Hardware

Visit 𝗪𝗲𝘄𝗮 𝗔𝗰𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗱𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲 and check out their vast selection of inventory ⚒🌱🌺🧹⚙️🔑 that includes but is not limited to: Yeti, farm supplies, electrical supplies, plumbing supplies, power and hand tools, hardware, paint, keys, lumber, household items , seasonal supplies and pool supplies, Purina feed, lawn and garden, hunting and fishing gear and so much more.

Visit them at 702 N Highway 71, Wewahitchka, FL
Reach them by phone at (850) 639-4000
For the full County COVID-19 Data Summary for each county in Florida, please visit:

Scroll to page 47 of the report to review the statistics for Gulf County. Interesting information such as age categories and hospitalizations are listed.
FL DOH COVID 19 Report
Port St Joe City Manager, Jim Anderson, reported that only 3% of the population has responded to the Census.

There are several ways that you can contact the U.S. Census Bureau for support.

Phone Hours of Operation:
Customer Service Representatives are available every day from 7am to 2am Eastern Time at:

Complete it today online at

Census workers will begin to canvas Gulf County, make sure to take 10 minutes to be counted.

  • It's quick and easy. The 2020 Census questionnaire will take about 10 minutes to complete.

  • It's safe, secure, and confidential. Your information and privacy are protected.

  • Your response helps to direct billions of dollars in federal funds to local communities for schools, roads, and other public services.

  • Results from the 2020 Census will be used to determine the number of seats each state has in Congress and your political representation at all levels of government.


