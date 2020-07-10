Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Update

The State of Florida, Department of Financial Services, Division of Workers’ Compensation offers Free Seminars and Webinars for Florida employers regarding Workers’ Compensation and Workplace Safety.
In addition, the Division of Workers’ Compensation has partnered with OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and the University of South Florida’s “Safety Florida Consultation Program” to bring valuable safety information to Florida employers.
Free Seminars are held in various locations around the state. In accordance with guidelines issued by the CDC to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Division of Workers’ Compensation has temporarily suspended our in-person seminar events through September 2020. Events for October through December will be posted on our website by September 1st, 2020. Please visit https://www.myfloridacfo.com/division/wc/Employer/educational.htm for more information in September.
Free Webinars are available to Florida employers. The Webinars contain the same information as the classroom settings and are held monthly via your computer and telephone.
CEUs
Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available to contractors licensed by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation: Construction Industry Licensing Board and Electrical Contractors Licensing Board.
Dates & Locations
Please find attached flyer and registration forms with the dates, times and locations for the Seminars (classroom settings) and dates/times for the Webinars July - December 2020.
To register for any of our events please complete the appropriate registration form and email it to me at BocSeminars@MyFloridaCFO.com or fax it to (850) 484-5111.
If you would like to publish or forward this information to other interested parties, please do so. We would appreciate your help in getting the word out regarding these events.
Should you have any questions, please let us know. Thank you.
Aysia Elliott
Government Analyst I- Training Specialist
Office of the Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis
Florida Department of Financial Services
Fax: 239-338-2786
