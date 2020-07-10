Friday, July 10, 2020

Gulf County Chamber of Commerce Update

has two great features on their website at http://durenspigglywiggly.com/.

From the home page click on the big red button on the left, Duren’s Online Express, you can shop from home then drive to the store and pick it up in the parking lot! Simply park and they will load it in your vehicle. Look for the designated parking spots!

For the newest feature, simply click on the image on the right, Ask the Pig, to go to the page where YOU ask the questions, make your requests and let management know who is Rocking the PIG! You can also access the service at the store on the big screen next to the flower department. The best part is, you will be notified when your product has arrived or sent the answer to your question.

Ask questions - “What are the hours of the self serve salad bar?”
Requests for products - “Can you stock red lintels in a can?”
Recognize employee's excellence - “Mr. Todd steams my shrimp order to perfection, every time!”
Visit The Florida Scorecard™ website
PLEASE COMPLETE OUR ANONYMOUS WORKFORCE SURVEY TODAY:
 
Together, we can build a diverse workforce that provides opportunity for all Floridians. The Able Trust, one of the Florida Chamber Foundation Community Development Partners, is our key partner in providing opportunities for successful employment for Floridians with disabilities – especially as we relaunch through the changing COVID-19 workforce environment. Please take a few minutes to complete this important anonymous survey now as it closes July 17. Please forward the survey to other business leaders so they can participate in securing Florida’s future as well.
The State of Florida, Department of Financial Services, Division of Workers’ Compensation offers Free Seminars and Webinars for Florida employers regarding Workers’ Compensation and Workplace Safety.
 
In addition, the Division of Workers’ Compensation has partnered with OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) and the University of South Florida’s “Safety Florida Consultation Program” to bring valuable safety information to Florida employers.
 
Free Seminars are held in various locations around the state. In accordance with guidelines issued by the CDC to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the Division of Workers’ Compensation has temporarily suspended our in-person seminar events through September 2020. Events for October through December will be posted on our website by September 1st, 2020. Please visit https://www.myfloridacfo.com/division/wc/Employer/educational.htm for more information in September.
 
Free Webinars are available to Florida employers. The Webinars contain the same information as the classroom settings and are held monthly via your computer and telephone.
 
CEUs
Continuing Education Units (CEUs) are available to contractors licensed by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation: Construction Industry Licensing Board and Electrical Contractors Licensing Board.
 
Dates & Locations
Please find attached flyer and registration forms with the dates, times and locations for the Seminars (classroom settings) and dates/times for the Webinars July - December 2020.
 
To register for any of our events please complete the appropriate registration form and email it to me at BocSeminars@MyFloridaCFO.com or fax it to (850) 484-5111.
 
If you would like to publish or forward this information to other interested parties, please do so. We would appreciate your help in getting the word out regarding these events.
 
Should you have any questions, please let us know. Thank you.
 
 
Aysia Elliott
Government Analyst I- Training Specialist
Office of the Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis
Florida Department of Financial Services
Telephone: 239-461-4077 Aysia.Elliott@myfloridacfo.com
Fax: 239-338-2786

