Friday, July 3, 2020
Gulf County COVID Update 7-3
“As we head into this holiday weekend, I encourage all Floridians be diligent in avoiding closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings, and remember to wear a mask. Together, we must continue to take the appropriate steps to slow the spread of this" said Governor Ron DeSantis.
Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 10:00 PM EST
@ Clifford Sims Park
The City of Port St. Joe will celebrate our independence
