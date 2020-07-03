Friday, July 3, 2020

Gulf County COVID Update 7-3


“As we head into this holiday weekend, I encourage all Floridians be diligent in avoiding closed spaces, crowded places and close-contact settings, and remember to wear a mask. Together, we must continue to take the appropriate steps to slow the spread of this" said Governor Ron DeSantis.

Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 10:00 PM EST
@ Clifford Sims Park
The City of Port St. Joe will celebrate our independence
by lighting up the sky over St Joseph Bay
with the city's annual fireworks show.

