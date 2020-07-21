LIVE Facebook Tour from the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab: What's that blob on the beach?!

Finding strangely shaped blobs on the beach? No, its not napalm or whale boogers! These are living animals that form from single sexually produced gamete that gives rise to a group of cloned genetically identical individuals that are usually physically attached to one another. The modules are individual zooids that may be capable of life all by themselves but usually don’t have to. Colonial corals, bryozoans, and tunicates are common in our coastal waters. Think of many conjoined twins living together in a multi-room complex of studio apartments. We will be taking a closer look at them through a magnifying glass and performing a simple dissection on a sea pork.
No comments:
Post a Comment