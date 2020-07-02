Thursday, July 2, 2020

NOAA Fisheries FishNews - July 2, 2020

Habitat Month, Whales, and more.

NOAA Fisheries
JULY 2, 2020
eat sefood

Cool Recipes to Beat the Summer Heat

Summer is salad season, but you can still Eat Seafood, America! When you're planning your next meal, why not try some high protein, low fat U.S. seafood over a Citrus Arugula Salad or a Fennel and Herb Salad? Visit FishWatch for more delicious recipes to pair with a tasty summer salad.

Highlights

Celebrating Habitat Month 2020: Reconnecting with Habitat

habitat month
We are excited to kick off Habitat Month at NOAA Fisheries. All month long, we will share our habitat conservation efforts through our website and social media. The theme this year is "Reconnecting with Habitat.”

Department of Commerce Announces 2020 Appointments to the Regional Fishery Management Councils

commerce
The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced the appointment of 22 members to the regional fishery management councils that partner with NOAA Fisheries to manage marine fishery resources. Established by the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act, the councils are responsible for developing region-specific fishery management plans that safeguard and enhance the nation’s fisheries resources.

Alaska

Family Members Injured When Vessel Collides With Whale Near Juneau, Alaska

juneau family
NOAA Fisheries Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Hotline received a report on June 27 that a recreational boat collided with a humpback whale, just outside Auke Bay, north of Juneau. The U.S. Coast Guard relayed information that the family in the vessel immediately returned to shore and some members were transported to Bartlett Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Greater Atlantic

Dead North Atlantic Right Whale Sighted off New Jersey

right whale
On June 25 we received a report of a North Atlantic right whale carcass floating off the coast of Elberon, New Jersey. The male right whale calf had evidence of at least two separate vessel collisions.

Upcoming Events

July 9 FY21 S-K Grant Competition Informational Webinar
 July 29 Webinar: What the New Executive Order on Seafood Means for Expanding Sustainable U.S. Seafood Production

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 


at

