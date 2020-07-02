NOAA Fisheries FishNews - July 2, 2020

We are excited to kick off Habitat Month at NOAA Fisheries. All month long, we will share our habitat conservation efforts through our website and social media. The theme this year is "Reconnecting with Habitat.”
The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced the appointment of 22 members to the regional fishery management councils that partner with NOAA Fisheries to manage marine fishery resources. Established by the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act, the councils are responsible for developing region-specific fishery management plans that safeguard and enhance the nation’s fisheries resources.
NOAA Fisheries Alaska Marine Mammal Stranding Hotline received a report on June 27 that a recreational boat collided with a humpback whale, just outside Auke Bay, north of Juneau. The U.S. Coast Guard relayed information that the family in the vessel immediately returned to shore and some members were transported to Bartlett Regional Hospital with serious injuries.
On June 25 we received a report of a North Atlantic right whale carcass floating off the coast of Elberon, New Jersey. The male right whale calf had evidence of at least two separate vessel collisions.
Upcoming Events
July 9FY21 S-K Grant Competition Informational Webinar
July 29 Webinar: What the New Executive Order on Seafood Means for Expanding Sustainable U.S. Seafood Production
