Starting the 4th of July weekend, the Carrabelle History Museum will present a special new exhibit featuring Carrabelle High School memorabilia.
The exhibit will be on display at the museum starting Friday, July 3 at 10 am.
It is part of the new and expanded Family Life Room with high school sports trophies across the decades starting with the 1920 football team and the 1937 state champion girls’ basketball team.
There are old cheerleader outfits, letter sweaters, stadium cushions, band jackets and cafeteria trays marking the transition from the Carrabelle Mullets to the Green Devils and finally the Panthers.
Old pictures and artifacts of local drug stores and popular restaurants are alongside Coca-Cola memorabilia.
Family genealogy notebooks and school yearbooks to peruse offer a trip down memory lane.
There is no charge for admission but donations are gladly accepted.
The Carrabelle History Museum is open Wednesdays 12-5 pm, Thursdays and Fridays and Saturdays 10 am-5 pm and Sundays 12-5 pm.
