Summer Event at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab: Birds of Prey

Spend your Saturday afternoon learning about the amazing world of falconry with Billy Shores and Jackie Entz. This event will be on Saturday (July 18th 2020) with an hour long session each at 11AM and 2PM. Admission to the event is included with no extra charge along with the cost of general admission ($10 for adults, $8 for kids). Get up close to these powerful birds of prey and learn all about them
Falconry is the take of wild quarry in its natural state and habitat by the means of a trained bird of prey. While this sounds simple by definition, this sport is very diverse and can be complex in its practice, politics and conservation. Come see these beautiful birds up close, learn some raptor basics and discover more about the role falconers have played in conservation for many birds of prey.
Sincerely,
Alyson Chin
Media Coordinator at Gulf Specimen Aquarium
