The Franklin County Tourist Development Council will begin taking grant applications on July the 1st from museums and from groups that are planning events over the next year.
The TDC has three grant programs available including a non-profit event promotions grant that will provide up to 2000 dollars for small, one-day events.
They also have a 5000 dollar event promotion grant for larger multi-day events.
The TDC also has 15 thousand dollar grants available for museums.
In total, the TDC has 213 thousand dollars budgeted for the grant programs.
Applications are being accepted through 4 PM on August the 4th.
You can get more information and download the application from the TDC website at http://www.floridasforgottencoast.com
