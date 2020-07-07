The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council Asks for Recommendations on Ways to Reduce Burdens on Domestic Fishing

For Immediate Release
July 7, 2020
The Council Asks for Recommendations on Ways to Reduce Burdens on Domestic Fishing
Section 4 of the Executive Order, Removing Barriers to American Fishing, requires the Regional Fishery Management Councils to submit a prioritized list of recommended actions to reduce burdens on domestic fishing and to increase production within sustainable fisheries.
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council would like your help to identify ways that would remove barriers to fishing while continuing to follow sustainable practices defined by the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act and other applicable federal laws.
Specifically, we're asking you to identify existing regulations that may be outdated or unnecessarily burdensome to fishermen. We invite you to also suggest changes to our guidance documents or Council procedures that may reduce barriers to American fishing.
Please submit your suggestions here.
Thank you for taking the time to provide your input. The Council will review responses at its August 2020 meeting.
