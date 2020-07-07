Tuesday, July 7, 2020

The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council Asks for Recommendations on Ways to Reduce Burdens on Domestic Fishing

The President of the United States recently signed an Executive Order on Promoting American Seafood Competitiveness and Economic Growth. The Executive Order aims to improve the competitiveness of our domestic seafood industry, put more Americans to work, and place more sustainably sourced and safe-to-eat seafood products on our families' tables.
 
Section 4 of the Executive Order, Removing Barriers to American Fishing, requires the Regional Fishery Management Councils to submit a prioritized list of recommended actions to reduce burdens on domestic fishing and to increase production within sustainable fisheries.
 
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council would like your help to identify ways that would remove barriers to fishing while continuing to follow sustainable practices defined by the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act and other applicable federal laws.
 
Specifically, we're asking you to identify existing regulations that may be outdated or unnecessarily burdensome to fishermen. We invite you to also suggest changes to our guidance documents or Council procedures that may reduce barriers to American fishing.
 
Please submit your suggestions here.
 
Thank you for taking the time to provide your input. The Council will review responses at its August 2020 meeting.  
About Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council is one of eight regional Fishery Management Councils established by the Fishery Conservation and Management Act of 1976. The Council prepares fishery management plans, which are designed to manage fishery resources within the 200-mile limit of the Gulf of Mexico.     
