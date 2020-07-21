This Saturday is the last day to harvest red snapper in Gulf state and federal waters in Florida.
The season began June the 11th and ends on July 26th.
The current season also applies to for-hire operations that do not have a federal reef fish permit but they are limited to fishing for red snapper in Gulf state waters only.
If you plan to fish for red snapper remember you must sign up as a Gulf Reef Fish Angler or State Reef Fish Angler which you can do at https://gooutdoorsflorida.com/
The size limit for red snapper in the Gulf is 16 inches total length and the daily bag limit is 2 per person.
