THREE NEW COVID-19 CASES IN FRANKLIN COUNTY

Franklin County, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Franklin County (FDOH-Franklin) has received notification of new positive cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County. Franklin County now has a total of nine COVID-19 cases (with 4 no longer required to isolate).
The first individual is a 21- year old female resident with unknown exposure. The second individual is a 75-year old female resident with close contact to a positive case inside the county. The third individual is a 50-year old male resident with close contact to a positive case outside the county.
We will no longer disseminate press releases for individual cases.
Please follow our Monday, Wednesday and Friday briefing updates for testing and positive case counts. Information related to cases is available on https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/. Follow the Florida Department of Health dashboard and daily reports, which are updated around 11:00 each day.
The health department is working closely with the patients, close contacts and healthcare providers to ensure proper precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of the virus.
Public health efforts at this time are focused concurrently on containing the spread of this virus and mitigating the impact of this virus. A technique called contact tracing is frequently used during such efforts. Contact tracing tracks and prevents the spread of disease. Infectious disease specialists work to find everyone who has been in contact with the positive case. Persons identified to be at-risk through the contact tracing process are interviewed, evaluated, and educated on their risk factors and what to do. For more information, please review this Contact Tracing Can Contain COVID-19 flyer.
DOH-Franklin encourages our residents and visitors to continue to take the preventive steps to protect themselves from respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19. Everyone can do their part to help. Visitors to Franklin and Gulf are encouraged to get tested for COVID19 prior to coming
