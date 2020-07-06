Two employees at the Franklin County Clerk’s office have tested positive for COVID-19.
Both employees were asymptomatic and tested positive after random testing of Clerk staff.
The Franklin County Health Department is aware of the situation, and the Clerk’s office is following their
recommended protocols.
All employees having direct contact with those who tested positive are now quarantining for a period of 14 days.
The clerk's office will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized on an ongoing basis.
Recently, plexiglass was installed to provide some separation from customers, and employees will wear masks and social distance when they are not behind the plexiglass windows.
The Franklin County Clerk of Court remains open for business, while limiting non-essential services to
prevent the spread of COVID-19.
To further limit in-person contact, many Clerk services are still available by phone at (850) 653-8861 and online.
Visit https://www.franklinclerk.com/coronavirus-covid-19-clerks-office-status/ for more
information.
