Updates and News from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

This month we celebrate our Declaration of Independence from the British Empire, which led to the creation of what is today the greatest nation in the world. Yep, I said it, the United States of America is THE greatest nation in the world, bar none. Where else in the world do you have the freedoms we enjoy, the opportunities to excel, and the overall safety afforded our nation as a whole?
Sure, we have some room for improvements, but overall, if you are an American citizen, you are truly blessed beyond measure as compared to citizens of other nations. Now, to the title of this month’s Chamber Message: Declaration of Dependence. Although we as a Country boldly stated our Declaration of Independence and followed through with enacting this declaration, this fact holds true: we as citizens of this great nation are dependent on each other. More here
The Wakulla County Tourist Development Council will hold a Public Meeting on Thursday, July 09, 2020 at 9:00am to discuss general business of the Tourist Development Council. The meeting will be held exclusively via Communications Media Technology, as authorized pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order No. 20-69. Interested persons are invited to participate online and by telephone via the following:
Telephone (If calling in, it’s recommended to download & use the Zoom App):
Telephone
+1 253 215 8782 US
+1 301 715 8592 US
Business after Hours
Despite mother nature sending us an afternoon thunderstorm, the Business after Hours event, co - hosted by OVID Solutions, Beth Kirkland Consulting and Shepard Accounting & Tax Service, and catered by Posey’s, was well attended, and turned out wonderfully. Thank you to our hosts for giving our members an opportunity to meet and find out more about you and fellow attending members! OVID Solutions and Beth Kirkland Consulting are community and economic development consultants and are committed to finding solutions that help communities thrive. Our EDC made an announcement during this event, so look for this exciting news in this week's edition of the The Wakulla News!
Notice of Public Meeting:
The Wakulla County Industrial Development Authority will hold a Public Meeting on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 4:00p.m. in the Wakulla County Community Center, Crawfordville Room, 318 Shadeville Rd, Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-3695.
Purpose of Meeting:
To Discuss Financing & Refinancing of Projects for Public Purposes, and for the Purpose of Fostering Economic Development Pursuant to Ord. #2016-5.
Save the Date for CareerSource Capital Region Talent Innovation Summit
October 7, 7:30 am -1:30 pm.at FSU Conference Center and Virtual This year's Summit will feature national and local experts who will discuss issues and trends involving talent in a changing world. For more information or employment solutions visit https://www.careersourcecapitalregion.com/
Workshops and Informational Sessions Offered Free of Charge
