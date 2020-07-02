Thursday, July 2, 2020

Updates and News from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Business after Hours tonight, socially distanced
View this email in your browser

President's Message

Declaration Of Dependence!!

This month we celebrate our Declaration of Independence from the British Empire, which led to the creation of what is today the greatest nation in the world. Yep, I said it, the United States of America is THE greatest nation in the world, bar none.  Where else in the world do you have the freedoms we enjoy, the opportunities to excel, and the overall safety afforded our nation as a whole?  
Sure, we have some room for improvements, but overall, if you are an American citizen, you are truly blessed beyond measure as compared to citizens of other nations.
 
Now, to the title of this month’s Chamber Message: Declaration of Dependence. Although we as a Country boldly stated our Declaration of Independence and followed through with enacting this declaration, this fact holds true: we as citizens of this great nation are dependent on each other. More here
Welcome our newest members:
James & Kyndra Light - Precision Building & Renovating, LLC
850.322.6736
http://www.precisionrenovating.com/

Tina Brimner - Ivy and Rose Boutique
850.745.8924
2543 Crawfordville Hwy., Suite 4, Crawfordville
https://shopivyandrose.com/
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
The Wakulla County Tourist Development Council will hold a Public Meeting on Thursday, July 09, 2020 at 9:00am to discuss general business of the Tourist Development Council. The meeting will be held exclusively via Communications Media Technology, as authorized pursuant to the Governor’s Executive Order No. 20-69.  Interested persons are invited to participate online and by telephone via the following:  
Zoom (Online)
Join Zoom Meeting:  https://zoom.us/j/7511635824
Meeting ID:  751-163-5824 
Telephone (If calling in, it’s recommended to download & use the Zoom App):
Telephone
+1 253 215 8782 US
+1 301 715 8592 US
Business after Hours
Despite mother nature sending us an afternoon thunderstorm, the Business after Hours event, co - hosted by OVID Solutions, Beth Kirkland Consulting and Shepard Accounting & Tax Service, and catered by Posey’s, was well attended, and turned out wonderfully.
Thank you to our hosts for giving our members an opportunity to meet and find out more about you and fellow attending members!
OVID Solutions and Beth Kirkland Consulting are community and economic development consultants and are committed to finding solutions that help communities thrive.
Our EDC made an announcement during this event, so look for this exciting news in this week's edition of the The Wakulla News!

Notice of Public Meeting: 

The Wakulla County Industrial Development Authority will hold a Public Meeting on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 4:00p.m. in the Wakulla County Community Center, Crawfordville Room, 318 Shadeville Rd, Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-3695. 
Purpose of Meeting:
To Discuss Financing & Refinancing of Projects for Public Purposes, and for the Purpose of Fostering Economic Development Pursuant to Ord. #2016-5.

Virtual Workforce Development Summit

To register follow this link https://whova.com/web/fnnwd_202007/ 

Stay informed about COVID19 - https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

Resources
 The COVID-19 Call Center is available 24/7: +1 (866) 779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov
 Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline for all consumers in the state: 866-9NO-SCAM
 FL COVID-19 Updates: http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/
 FDOH Educational Material: http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/covid19-toolkit.html
 CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
 CDC Mitigation strategy: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/community-mitigation-strategy.pdf

 

FREE COVID - 19 Testing Site

Save the Date for CareerSource Capital Region Talent Innovation Summit

October 7, 7:30 am -1:30 pm.at FSU Conference Center and Virtual
This year's Summit will feature national and local experts who will discuss issues and trends involving talent in a changing world.
For more information or employment solutions visit https://www.careersourcecapitalregion.com/

Workshops and Informational Sessions Offered Free of Charge

Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
Copyright © 2020 Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, All rights reserved.
You are receiving this email because of your membership with the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Our mailing address is:
Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
PO Box 598/23 High Dr
Crawfordville, FL 32326

http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment