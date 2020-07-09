Updates and News from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Provides Reemployment Assistance Update - July 7 For updates on Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, unemployment assistance and reemployment assistance please click here
Wakulla Chamber and staff of Wakulla Urgent Care cordially invite you and a guest!
Join to mingle and meet staff and fellow members. Participate in a tour of the facility in small groups to find out about the wide array of services offered. (masks required for indoor tours)
Beer wine, and a light dinner will be served. 6-8pm, Thursday, July 16 at 41 Feli Way, Crawfordville For catering purposes please RSVP by Tuesday, July 14.
Save the Date for CareerSource Capital Region Talent Innovation Summit
October 7, 7:30 am -1:30 pm.at FSU Conference Center and Virtual This year's Summit will feature national and local experts who will discuss issues and trends involving talent in a changing world. For more information or employment solutions visit https://www.careersourcecapitalregion.com/
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment