Thursday, July 9, 2020

Updates and News from the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

RSVP to Business after Hours
View this email in your browser
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Provides Reemployment Assistance Update - July 7
For updates on Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, unemployment assistance and reemployment assistance please click here
Wakulla Chamber and staff of Wakulla Urgent Care cordially invite you and a guest!

Join to mingle and meet staff and fellow members. Participate in a tour of the facility in small groups to find out about the wide array of services offered. (masks required for indoor tours)

Beer wine, and a light dinner will be served.
6-8pm, Thursday, July 16 at 41 Feli Way, Crawfordville
For catering purposes please RSVP by Tuesday, July 14.
RSVP

Stay informed about COVID19 - https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/

Resources
 The COVID-19 Call Center is available 24/7: +1 (866) 779-6121 or email COVID-19@flhealth.gov
 Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline for all consumers in the state: 866-9NO-SCAM
 FL COVID-19 Updates: http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/
 FDOH Educational Material: http://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/COVID-19/covid19-toolkit.html
 CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
 CDC Mitigation strategy: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/community-mitigation-strategy.pdf

 

Save the Date for CareerSource Capital Region Talent Innovation Summit

October 7, 7:30 am -1:30 pm.at FSU Conference Center and Virtual
This year's Summit will feature national and local experts who will discuss issues and trends involving talent in a changing world.
For more information or employment solutions visit https://www.careersourcecapitalregion.com/
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community.  No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
Copyright © 2020 Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce, All rights reserved.
You are receiving this email because of your membership with the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce

Our mailing address is:
Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce
PO Box 598/23 High Dr
Crawfordville, FL 32326


http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment