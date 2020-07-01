Volunteer Florida Announces $496,000 in Funding Available to Florida Nonprofits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Volunteer Florida announced the availability of $496,000 in grant funding to assist Florida’s nonprofit organizations recruit and retain skills-based volunteers through the Volunteer Generation Fund. Organizations interested in applying should respond to the request for proposals by Thursday, August 13 at 5 pm (ET).
“Florida’s nonprofit organizations rely on highly-skilled volunteers to provide essential services to our communities, from mental health support to reading interventions in our schools,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis. “I am pleased to join Volunteer Florida as they make this funding opportunity available through the Volunteer Generation Fund and I encourage Florida’s nonprofits to apply.”
“As Florida’s lead agency for volunteerism and service, we are proud to announce this funding opportunity which will support and strengthen the operations of our state’s nonprofit organizations,” said Volunteer Florida CEO Clay Ingram. “Whether you are just beginning your journey as a nonprofit or have been serving Florida’s communities for years, the Volunteer Generation Fund is a great opportunity for those interested in expanding their reach through national service.”
Funding for the Volunteer Generation Fund is made available by the Corporation for National and Community Service, the federal agency for volunteering and national service and administered by state service commissions. It is expected that this year’s Volunteer Generation Fund programs will help local nonprofits manage and support approximately 9,600 skills-based volunteers who will collectively contribute 72,000 hours of service throughout the state – a value of $1,730,880.
Special consideration for funding will be given to organizations that are supporting rural communities and/or increasing economic opportunities through workforce development. New organizations and second year subgrantees will be eligible to receive $20,000 in grant funding while third year subgrantees will be eligible to receive $24,000 in grant funding.
To view the request for proposals and application instructions, please click here. On Tuesday, July 14, Volunteer Florida will be hosting a technical assistance webinar at 10 am (ET). Please click here to register.
