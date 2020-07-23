Great radio from the Apalachicola Bay in North Florida
Thursday, July 23, 2020
Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Updates and News
Business after Hours
at Wakulla Urgent Care & Diagnostic Center
We had a very warm welcome by Dr. Keen, Valerie Russell APRN, Tiffany Northington APRN, Lisa Riickert Business Manager and staff at Wakulla Urgent Care and Diagnostic Center at this month’s first ever masked Business after Hours. This event had been scheduled last December and was originally scheduled for March but due to our current circumstance we had to postpone, and appreciated the clinic for sheltering us under a tent as well as providing complimentary masks. These events are held by our member businesses not only to socialize but to share their services and educate us on their offerings. Wakulla Urgent Care is an urgent and primary care provider for patients of all ages. Some of us already knew about some of the services offered at Wakulla Urgent Care from a previous event but most of us were surprised and intrigued by the services offered at this clinic right here in Crawfordville. Dr. Keen and Staff took us on a tour of the facility in small groups and we received quite an education on the services offered. Wakulla Urgent Care offers diagnostic testing, EKG, Pulmonary Function test physicals, overnight oximetry, Versa Cardio testing employment drug screening, disability exams, DOT physicals, flu shots and other immunizations, minor injury treatment, health maintenance for chronic diseases and more. The clinic is also a LabCorp and Quest ($10 fee) drawing site for Wakulla and surrounding areas. The clinic offers an array of in house/rapid testing such as for flu, strep, pregnancy, blood sugar checks, mononucleosis, and urinalysis. They also utilize other labs for additional testing such as DNA swabs for gene testing to see which medicines are most effective and least effective, respiratory infections panels, gastrointestinal panels, COVID -19 testing and more. Also provided are injections like antibiotic shots, steroid shots, anti - nausea, pain relief, muscle relaxer and B12 vitamins. Shortly, they will also offer IV fluids, Myers cocktail (vitamins and nutrients), and glutathione (antioxidant) through IV or IM. Teaming up with Body Image LLL they also offer services that piqued our interest - safe medically supervised weight management, SPA services and regenerative medicine. The Far Infra red sauna is the latest in sauna technology and aids in weight loss. Laser like Lipo is an effective safe way of losing targeted fat by shrinking fat cells. This along with proper dieting and exercise may make the results almost permanent. Also offered are bio-identical hormone replacement, Botox treatments, Mesotherapy, PRP and Hydro facials. Ruth Keen and Alma Perritt are both licensed estheticians and would love to share more information about their services with you. The PRP Therapy (platelet rich plasma therapy) was most intriguing, showing results in just 1 to 3 months’ time. Your blood is drawn and put into a centrifuge to separate the platelets, serum, and blood cells. The platelet rich plasma is then injected to stimulate cell regeneration - and is most used to treat acne, age spots, large pores, wrinkles, eye bags, dull skin, and hair loss. This however is mainly used to help in the regeneration of damaged joints such as knees and shoulders. If you live in Wakulla, know that you have local options. For a full line of services visit https://www.yourwakullaurgentcare.com/ The staff: David A Keen MD, MPH - Family medicine Valerie Russell APRN- FAMILY Medicine/Cardiology Emmanuel ‘Tiffany” Northington APRN - Family Medicine Lisa Riickert - Business Manager Nicole – - Phlebotomist and MA Rachael Waltman - MA Latricia Williams - MA Andrea Ashe - MA Amanda Davis - Customer Care Specialist Jennifer Blanchard - Customer Care Specialist Darlene Earl - Billing Specialist Michelle Keen - Billing Supervisor Kristy Amuso - Medical Records Alma Perritt - Certified Esthetician Ruth Keen - Certified Esthetician
Please join us for a ribbon cutting for Ivy and Rose Boutique 4:30 pm, Tuesday, July 28 at 2543 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville Please wear your mask to protect yourself and others
Notice of Public Meeting:
The Wakulla County Historic Preservation Committee is holding a Public Meeting on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 4:00p.m. in the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Hwy., Crawfordville, FL, (850) 926-0919.
Purpose of Meeting: To review and make recommendations to the BOCC on matters related to the designation, regulation and administration of historical, cultural and architectural resources in the County based on the criteria set forth in Ordinance #13-04.
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County One Cent Sales Tax Committee will hold a Public Meeting on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 2:00p.m., in the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL., (850) 926-0919.
Purpose of Meeting: To Advise and Make Recommendations to the BOCC Regarding Use of the Infrastructure Surtax Proceeds and Review the Expenditures of the Proceeds of the Infrastructure Surtax, in Accordance with Ordinance #2016-14.
Using Google free services Did you know Google has tools and free training and explains how to maximize your online business presence - including online transaction options.
Wakulla 4-H is partnering with the Coastal Optimist Club to support the group’s annual Back to School supply drive. All items collected are given directly to teachers in Wakulla schools so that teachers can provide local youth with items they might not otherwise be able to bring to school.
Special thanks to the Wakulla County Clerk of Court Brent Thurmond and Clerk-Elect Greg James at the Wakulla County Courthouse, located at 3056 Crawfordville Highway, and Bank President Amy Geiger at the Crawfordville branch of Capital City Bank, located at 2592 Crawfordville Highway, for partnering with 4-H to have donation boxes at their locations. School supplies can be donated during regular business hours.
To support the supply drive effort with a financial donation, please donate directly to the Coastal Optimist Club of Wakulla at the address listed below:
Disclaimer: The Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce provides this calendar of events as a service to its members and a convenience in the community. No endorsement of the scheduled events or organizations by the Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce is either expressed or implied.
No comments:
Post a Comment