Thursday, July 30, 2020
Wakulla County Chamber of Commerce Updates and News
Ribbon Cutting
at Ivy and Rose Boutique
Thank you to all who visited Ivy and Rose Boutique during our ribbon-cutting on July 28th. We are your premier local store for women's clothing, jewelry, and gifts. We are centrally located in Crawfordville in Rose Alley, the same shopping center that features BlueWater Realty Group directly across from McIver Flooring and Supplies. Our hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and Saturday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. If you have any questions about fashion or accessories there is always someone willing to help. You can shop online at shopivyandrose.com and follow us on facebook at Ivy and Rose. You can also call us at (850) 745-8924.
Big Bend Hospice Enhances Diversity & Inclusion Program
(Tallahassee, FL) Dr. Lenny Marshall has been named Big Bend Hospice’s (BBH) Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Dr. Marshall joined BBH in 2008 and has served as Manager of Spiritual Care Services since 2016. As BBH’s Director of Diversity and Inclusion, Dr. Marshall will oversee the development and implementation of programs and services that promote diversity within the organization. He will create new initiatives that will effectively increase diversity in those receiving hospice care.
He will also enhance the internal training and assist employees to embrace and understand the different perspectives minority groups face when dealing with an advanced illness. This group includes, but is not limited to African American, Hispanic, Asian, Jewish and LBGTQ, More
Big Bend Hospice is in need of veteran and non-veteran volunteers
This year, virtual training is offered, so there is no travel involved. If you are interested in positively impacting how our community experiences serious illness or grief ~ one family at a time, please call the number on the flyer for either of the two remaining training sessions.
COVID - 19 Testing by Appointment Only
The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County has announced a change in their testing schedule. Beginning Tuesday, July 28, testing will be conducted daily by appointment only. Slots as late as 7:00 pm are available. Call (850) 926-0400 for availability. No signs or symptoms of the virus are needed to be tested. Those wishing to be tested must 18 years or older, and have a valid ID. For the health and safety of staff and clients, testing will still be conducted drive-thru style. This is not a rapid-response or antibody test. Specimen will be collected using a nasopharyngeal swab. Results may take several days or longer to receive. After taking the test, individuals will be given information on what to expect while awaiting results. For more information, contact The Florida Department of Health in Wakulla County at (850) 926-0400.
Wakulla 4-H Announces “Teach Me in 3” Civic Engagement Video Challenge
Notice of Public Meeting: The Wakulla County One Cent Sales Tax Committee will hold a Public Meeting on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 2:00p.m., in the Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners Administration Conference Room, 3093 Crawfordville Hwy, Crawfordville, FL., (850) 926-0919.
Purpose of Meeting: To Advise and Make Recommendations to the BOCC Regarding Use of the Infrastructure Surtax Proceeds and Review the Expenditures of the Proceeds of the Infrastructure Surtax, in Accordance with Ordinance #2016-14.
