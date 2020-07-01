Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Wakulla County Public Library June Newsletter

Wakulla County Public Library
Preserving the Past, Ensuring the Future

4330 Crawfordville Highway
Crawfordville, FL 32327
﻿850.926.7415
Wakulla County Public Library News
July 1, 2020
Director's Note

Well, July is here and not too much has changed. The world is a new place and we are all living lives a little bit different than we are used to. The staff and I here at WCPL are still so very happy to be here to be able to serve you all in the safest ways possible. We know that making an appointment to enter a public library sounds crazy, but it really has helped us maintain social distancing guidelines within the building, and hey...the library has never been quite so quiet.

We are still open by appointment. We are allowing three groups of four people or less to enter for an hour at the time to keep us at 50% capacity. We are operating on an altered schedule, Monday-Friday from 9am to 5pm. All items that are being returned are being placed in quarantine for four days before being reshelved, to keep both patrons and staff safe. We are not having any programs or classes just yet. Sadly, the Adult Reading Room, the Children's Room, and the Book Sale Room are not open for entry. There will be a large selection of children's books in the Junior area for those who want to browse (and if you need any books in particular from the children's room, please don't hesitate to ask a staff member). Masks are not required, but are recommended. Please, please do not come and see us if you have had any flu-like symptoms in the last day or so. Also, if you aren't ready to venture in just yet, curbside service is still available.

We have been so happy to hear from so many of you and to still be able to serve you in some way, shape, or form. Thank you to all of those who have made appointments and used curbside service. Please spread the word we are here, we are open, and we are accessible. Thank you for your patience during these novel times and for your support for the Wakulla County Public Library.


Yours in Libraries,
Robyn Drummond
american-flag-wavy.jpg
Please note: We will be closed Friday, July 3rd in observance of Independence Day.
WCPL Curbside Pickup Service
 
  • Only items that are available at Wakulla County Public Library can be checked out right now. If an item in the catalog is at Jefferson or Franklin libraries we cannot get them for you at this time.

  • Place item on hold yourself or contact the library at 850-926-7415 or wcpl@wakullalibrary.org to make requests.

  • If you choose to email, include your full name, library card number, and phone number along with the items you would like to request.

  • The library staff will gather your items and contact you when they are available for pickup.

  • Arrive during your reserved 15 minute time slot and your books will be on the round table on the covered porch. If you do not pick up your items in the allotted time, they will be brought back in and we will call you to schedule a new pickup time.

  • Curbside service will only be available during library hours, which are subject to change.

  • Please use book returns in Azalea Park or in front of the library to return your books in a timely manner.
 
To make a pickup using this service, you MUST be fever free for the last 24 hours. Thank you for understanding.
Summer Reading

This summer are having to make lots of changes in order to keep everyone safe. Because of these changes, our Summer Reading Program will take place through virtual programming. We know this is no where near as much fun, but we hope that you will still participate and join us for some learning and entertainment. We do need you to register to participate. By registering, you have the chance to tell us what you are reading and log how much time you have spent reading. Even though we are going all virtual, there are still prizes! Only children aged 0-18 are eligible for prizes and prizes are while supplies last. Reading hours logged prior to June 1st do not count.

Please follow the link below to register and join us on Facebook for our virtual programs.
Drive-In Bingo
Join us for a fun night "out" with Drive-In Bingo! This will take place in the Wakulla Community Center parking lot from 5-6pm on Friday, July 10th and 24th. Please leave a parking space empty between you and the next car. Space is limited, so parking is on a first come first served basis. A staff member will deliver bingo cards and markers to your vehicle and the bingo calling will be done over a sound system so everyone can hear. If you get Bingo, just HONK and turn on your flashers! Prizes will be prepackaged for all of the winners to avoid any contamination.

Sunshine State Readers & AR Testing

We have all of the Sunshine State Readers ready to go in print and in eBook versions via Overdrive/Libby! Students do not have to miss out on their chances to get ahead on reading for next school year! We also have many, many other books that can be read and tested for Accelerated Reader tests. Wondering if one of our physical books is an AR book? Just look for a blue strip at the top of the spine label on the book. If the book has that, open the cover and the AR book level and points should be listed there in red ink. Need to take an AR test? You can make an appointment and come in and use our public computers or you can take them at home. Just have your student number ready and follow this link:

eBooks

Even if you haven't tried them before, our eBooks are always available if you want to access books without leaving home. Simply download the Libby for Libraries app by Overdrive and register using your library card. Please note: your PIN number is the last four digits of your library card number.
Free Resources
Here are several links to some free online books and databases for kids. Please note: these are not WCPL resources and we cannot provide any technical support for the use of these resources.

ABDO Elementary Digital Bookshelf PreK - 8

ABDO Secondary Digital Bookshelf 5th - 12th

ABDO Zoom Research Database
Sync Audiobooks for Teens

  • Listen on your mobile phone or any device that has the SORA, by OverDrive app.
  • Expose yourself to rich vocabulary, correctly pronounced and used in context.
  • Multi-task! Read with your ears while you drive, do chores, exercise.

