Wakulla County Public Library June Newsletter

Director's Note
Well, July is here and not too much has changed. The world is a new place and we are all living lives a little bit different than we are used to. The staff and I here at WCPL are still so very happy to be here to be able to serve you all in the safest ways possible. We know that making an appointment to enter a public library sounds crazy, but it really has helped us maintain social distancing guidelines within the building, and hey...the library has never been quite so quiet.
We are still open by appointment. We are allowing three groups of four people or less to enter for an hour at the time to keep us at 50% capacity. We are operating on an altered schedule, Monday-Friday from 9am to 5pm. All items that are being returned are being placed in quarantine for four days before being reshelved, to keep both patrons and staff safe. We are not having any programs or classes just yet. Sadly, the Adult Reading Room, the Children's Room, and the Book Sale Room are not open for entry. There will be a large selection of children's books in the Junior area for those who want to browse (and if you need any books in particular from the children's room, please don't hesitate to ask a staff member). Masks are not required, but are recommended. Please, please do not come and see us if you have had any flu-like symptoms in the last day or so. Also, if you aren't ready to venture in just yet, curbside service is still available.
We have been so happy to hear from so many of you and to still be able to serve you in some way, shape, or form. Thank you to all of those who have made appointments and used curbside service. Please spread the word we are here, we are open, and we are accessible. Thank you for your patience during these novel times and for your support for the Wakulla County Public Library.
Yours in Libraries,
Robyn Drummond
