8/17/20 Gulf County COVID-19 Update

Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Gulf County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text GULFCOVID to 888777.
WHAT YOU’LL FIND IN TODAY’S UPDATE:
- Gulf County COVID-19 Profile Report (see link above)
- Gulf County COVID-19 detailed numbers (see above)
- Updated County Health Department Message (See below, page 2)
- Upcoming testing sites (Page 4)
- What we currently know about reinfection (COVID-19 Reinfection, Page 4)
- Relaunch of Hurricane Michael Homebuyer Program (Page 6)
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Parents and Caregivers of school-age students:
We know back to school looks and feels a lot different this year than it has in previous years. Your school has new protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The health department is working very closely with the school district.
Just a quick reminder:
If your child or any member of your household are currently waiting on COVID19 test results for active infection, please wait for those results before sending your child to school. This is extremely important. We’ve already heard about situations in other counties involving students attending school and later finding out their test was positive. This can be prevented, and more kids can stay in school if we all work together.
Please also keep your child at home if you answer yes to any of the following questions. Call the health department if you have any concerns or questions.
Daily Health Questionnaire for students:
- Does your child or anyone in your household have any of the following symptoms? (fever 100.4 or above, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, headache, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, new loss of taste or smell)
- Has your child or anyone in the household traveled outside of the country or to any highly affected areas in the United States in the past 14 days?
- Has your child had direct contact (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) with anyone who has tested positive with COVID-19 within the last 2 weeks?
- Is there anyone in your household under instructions to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19?
Some Masks Protect Better than Others
There was a recent study published by Duke University about mask effectiveness. Some masks work better than others. The usage of more effective masks can make a difference in reducing the transmission of this virus. This study looks at respiratory droplets that people are exposed to or that they expel into the air.
This study has been highlighted on nightly news outlets, like this one: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/08/
11/study-bandanas-and-neck- gaiters-not-effective-as- surgical-face-masks.html
A copy of the full study can be found using this link: https://advances.sciencemag.
org/content/early/2020/08/07/ sciadv.abd3083
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 2:30pm today:
LOCAL STATUS
FRANKLIN
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
4,147
How many negative tests we have
3,669
How many positive tests we have
473
(Includes 308 correctional inmates)
Weekly Positivity 8/7 – 8/13
10%
(30 positive/309 total tests)
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
5,134
How many negative tests we have
4,385
How many positive tests we have
743
(Includes 247 correctional inmates)
Week Positivity 8/7 – 8/13
16%
(78 positive/492 total tests)
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
Megan Bennefield
Deputy Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health – Gulf/Franklin
2475 Garrison Avenue
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
850-705-6118
