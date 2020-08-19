8/19/20 Gulf County COVID-19 Update

Good Afternoon Gulf County!
Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Gulf County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text GULFCOVID to 888777.
WHAT YOU’LL FIND IN TODAY’S UPDATE:
- Gulf County COVID-19 Profile Report (Attached)
- Updated County Health Department Message (See below)
- Upcoming testing sites (Flyers Attached)
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
Strong partnership with the school:
The health department is working very closely with the school district. We work quickly to identify COVID19 positive individuals and close contacts to help interrupt the spread of the disease. These individuals remain at home until cleared by public health officials. Your health department clinic, school health team (also public health employees), and school district staff communicate constantly throughout the day. In order to protect the privacy of any individual(s) under investigation and any potential contacts, we will refrain from sharing personal details on cases. If your child becomes part of an investigation, you will be notified by our public health clinical team.
Just a reminder:
Please do not send sick students to school. Please remember to look through the questionnaire below each day prior to sending your child to school.
Daily Health Questionnaire for students:
- Does your child or anyone in your household have any of the following symptoms? (fever 100.4 or above, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, headache, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting, new loss of taste or smell)
- Has your child or anyone in the household traveled outside of the country or to any highly affected areas in the United States in the past 14 days?
- Has your child had direct contact (within 6 feet for more than 15 minutes) with anyone who has tested positive with COVID-19 within the last 2 weeks?
- Is there anyone in your household under instructions to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19?
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 2:30pm today:
LOCAL STATUS
FRANKLIN
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
4,175
How many negative tests we have
3,690
How many positive tests we have
480
(Includes 308 correctional inmates)
Weekly Positivity 8/7 – 8/13
10%
(30 positive/309 total tests)
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
5,195
How many negative tests we have
4,424
How many positive tests we have
765
(Includes 250 correctional inmates)
Week Positivity 8/7 – 8/13
16%
(78 positive/492 total tests)
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
