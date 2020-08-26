8/26/20 Gulf County COVID-19 Update

Good Afternoon Gulf County!
Attached you will find our COVID-19 update that has been shared on the Gulf County Florida Emergency Management Facebook page. This top pinned post will be updated every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. In addition, it will be emailed to our community distribution list to ensure we are reaching as many community members as possible. For updates sent directly to your phone text GULFCOVID to 888777.
WHAT YOU’LL FIND IN TODAY’S UPDATE:
- Gulf County COVID-19 Profile Report (Attached)
- Updated County Health Department Message (See below)
- FREE upcoming testing location (Flyer Attached)
- Healthy Families Florida informational video and flyer (Flyer Attached)
A MESSAGE FROM YOUR COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
For the past two weeks, the percent positivity for new COVID19 cases statewide has remained under 10%. Let’s continue to follow CDC guidance to keep this trend going.
While schools and businesses are opening back up, public health services are also available to you from your local county health departments. We remain open for you! Many of these services range from clinical, nutritional and wellness to environmental and infectious disease. For a full list of available services please visit: http://gulf.floridahealth.gov/
programs-and-services/index. html
One program we would like to highlight is Healthy Families Florida (HFF) to support growing families. HFF programs provide free, voluntary parent coaching and support services that increase the knowledge and skills of parents so their child can grow up healthy, safe, nurtured and ready to succeed in life. Services can last up to five years, depending on the needs of the family. For more information on the Healthy Families Program in Franklin and Gulf Counties, please call 850-323-6015 and check out this video explaining the benefits of Healthy Families: https://bit.ly/34CxA8o.
Here are the Florida Department of Health testing numbers as of 2:30pm today:
LOCAL STATUS
FRANKLIN
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
4,449
How many negative tests we have
3,921
How many positive tests we have
522
(Includes 315 correctional inmates)
Weekly Positivity 8/7 – 8/13
10%
(41 positive/401 total tests)
LOCAL STATUS
GULF
How many unduplicated COVID-19 tests so far for this event
5,359
How many negative tests we have
4,553
How many positive tests we have
801
(Includes 260 correctional inmates)
Week Positivity 8/14 – 8/20*
14%
(47 positive/333 total tests)
*Positivity = the number of people who test positive in a week divided by all the people tested that week. Excludes people who have previously tested positive and all positive and negative inmate tests.
As always, please share this tool and the attachments with your coworkers, partners, friends and relatives as we need to all be educated on the facts. We know that informed people make better decisions, so please help us to eliminate miscommunication and rumors by informing our community. We will keep each and every one of you updated as new information becomes available.
Jessie Wagner Pippin
Public Information Officer
Florida Department of Health in Gulf County
2475 Garrison Ave.
Port Saint Joe, FL 32456
Office Phone: (850) 705-6103
Cell Phone: (850)227-4193
Fax: 850-227-7587
E-mail: Jessie.Pippin@flhealth.gov
Webpage: www.floridahealth.gov
8.26.20 Gulf COVID-19 Update by manager2738 on Scribd
Gulf COVID Profile Report 8.26.20 by manager2738 on Scribd
