A retired schoolteacher and her brother died in a house fire on St. George Island Wednesday night.
Sheriff AJ Smith said that 66 year old Kay Cadwallader and her brother 69 year old Charles Maranich died in the fire.
Her son was taken to Shands hospital in critical condition.
The home was near the corner of 8th street west and Gulf Beach Drive.
It was an older wooden home – in the A-frame style.
The fire call came in just before midnight, and the house went up very quickly.
Firefighters and first responders from St. George Island and Eastpoint responded to the call and were able to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.
The fire was out by 2:30 in the morning and the structure was completely destroyed.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the state fire Marshall's office.
