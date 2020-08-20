Art Festival, Concert and Golf Event this month along Florida's Forgotten Coast - an E-Newsletter from the Franklin County Tourist Development Council

|
Carrabelle Culture Crawl will Feature Music, Art and Food in Outdoor Festival September 5
The Carrabelle History Museum will host the Carrabelle Culture Crawl on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 10 am-3 pm. This cultural event is a free celebration of amazing art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle.
Be on the lookout for colorful, costumed characters including some of your favorite Fishy Fashion characters wandering the streets. Visitors will have an opportunity to lend their talents to the creation of some public art. Music will be heard in some unexpected places and downtown shops, galleries and restaurants will set up outdoor options for folks to enjoy. Be on the lookout for festive, pop-up canopies and open air tables through the area. Guests will start at the Carrabelle History Museum, (SE 106 Avenue B) and visit as many of the wonderful locations as they would like including unique galleries, museums, shops, restaurants, and spaces. Learn more here.
Rock By the Tee September 25-26
The 11th Annual Rock by the Tee will be held Friday, September 25 at the St. James Bay Golf Club. Tee off will be at 9 am. Safety precautions for the event will include a limit of one person per cart and hand sanitizer in each cart. The course would only like to handle 40 players because of the golf cart situation. After golf there will be lunch at the Blue Fish Grille in Eastpoint and a little music from a favorite singer songwriter or two. The music portion of the event continues on Saturday, September 26 with a limited attendance concert at Harry A's on St. George Island. There will only be 50 passes sold. The Live Music will also be streamed for a fee. Details here.
Artists of the MarketNational Talent on Local Display at Farmers' Markets Throughout the County
Editor's Note: As COVID-19 continues to disrupt events and activities throughout the area, many folks have found outdoor farmers' markets a good way to experience the area in a socially-distant manner. Beginning this month, we'll introduce you to one of many talented artists, growers and craftsfolks that exhibit at the farmers' markets in Apalachicola, Carrabelle and Eastpoint. We continue this month with Carrabelle photographer and wildlife expert Jon Johnson
When you see a Jon Johnson photograph of a magestic eagle in flight or a tiny green frog nestled in a red-veined pitcher plant, you're looking beyond the lens into the life of a most unique naturalist, botanist and animal behavioralist. Having spent 30 years as the director of North Florida's St. Francis Wildlife Regufe, Johnson now owns his own personal wooded refuge north of Carrabelle where he combines his love for wildlife with a passion for photography. "My joy is being surrounded by nature and then creating an image that lets people be there also through my photographs." Johnson is one of the many talented artists on display at the Carrabelle Country Farmers' Markets that are held every other Saturday at the foot of the Crooked River Lighthouse at Carrabelle Beach. Check out this month's schedule below.
Farmers, Growers and Artisan Markets in Apalachicola, Eastpoint and Carrabelle Beach
Outdoor markets featuring homegrown vegetables, baked goods and artist creations have blossomed as popular social distancing activity options this summer. You'll find them scattered throughout the county in Apalachicola, Eastpoint and Carrabelle Beach.
Apalachicola
The Apalachicola Farmers' Market will host its September events on Saturday September 12 and September 26 from 9am to 1pm at the Mill Pond at Scipio Creek. Can't wait till the weekend? The Apalachicola Growers Market features fresh vegetables, micro greens, coffee, gourmet goodies and more. Held each Wednesday from 9am to noon at 56 Commerce Street in Apalachicola.
Carrabelle
The Crooked River Lighthouse is hosting a Country Farmer's Market Saturday, September 5 and again on September 19 from 9 am-1 pm at the foot of the lighthouse at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle, FL. The Market will be featuring vendors from the community with locally made goods, fresh roasted coffee, veggies, plants, art, baked goods, photography, craft items, and unique maritime items in the Lighthouse Gift Shop. The September 5 market will also feature two food trucks and a plant walk around the grounds of the lighthouse. The Country Farmer’s Market is held every first and third Saturday from 9 am-1 pm at the Crooked River Lighthouse.
Eastpoint
Eastpoint hosts its September outdoor Artisans Market on the first and third Saturdays of each month from 9am to 2pm. The market is located at 100 Highway 98. The September market dates are September 5 and September 19. Come enjoy a tasty baked treat and a cup of coffee while shopping for produce, eggs and honey. And for your midweek market fix, the Eastpoint Farmers' Market sets up on Wednesdays at 4:30pm at the Eastpoint Beer Company on Highway 98.
Coastal Cleanup October 12On Saturday, October 12, the Apalachicola Riverkeeper organization, along with the Ocean Conservancy and the Franklin County Departments of Parks & Recreation and Solid Waste & Recycling will host the 2020 Annual International Coast Cleanup in Franklin County. The cleanup, which covers the entire county from Alligator Point to west of Apalachicola, is part of what is billed as the the world's largest volunteer effort to help protect our oceans, lakes and rivers. The event runs from 8:30am to 11:30am at 10 locations in Franklin County. Click here for details.
Chestnut Street Cemetery Ghostwalk October 31
Hauntings will abound Saturday, October 31 in Apalachicola when local history enthusiasts don the garb and take on the persona of the cemetery’s notable inhabitants to tell their tale of life in Apalachicola for more than 180 years ago. The Ghostwalk will be held 6:30-8:30 pm. at the Chestnut Street Cemetery on U.S. Highway 98 in Apalachicola. For the uninitiated, this tour features many longtime residents of Apalachicola, or actual descendants in costume, portraying figures from history who are buried at Chestnut Street Cemetery. For history buffs, this walk through time takes you back to the early 1800s when the city was a hub of activity for the maritime industry.
Fishing Trip Getaway Contest Continues
If you're looking forward to cooler weather and hot fishing action, you're in the right spot. The Franklin County Tourist Development Council's annual fishing trip getaway contest continues this month. Win a fall fishing trip, lodging, meals and lots of open space fun. Enter here.
Pledge to Protect
The Franklin County Tourist Development Council (TDC) has partnered with the Florida Department of Health (DOH)
to launch a voluntary Pledge to Protect program, in which Franklin County hospitality businesses commit to clean and healthy standards to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Learn more here.
Cape St. George Lighthouse Full Moon Virtual Climb Sept. 1
Watch the sun set and full moon rise from the top of the Cape St. George Lighthouse during a Virtual Full Moon Climb on Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 7:45-8:15 pm. View online to view the Harvest Moon. The September full moon is called the Harvest moon because Native American tribes began harvesting their staple foods, such as corn, pumpkins, squash, beans, and rice at this time. Details here.
Riverkeeper Paddle September 19Paddle along Apalachicola Bay with the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve and Apalachicola Riverkeeper Saturday, September 19, to kick off Paddle the Gulf, a new Gulf-wide effort to highlight the many exceptional paddling locations along the Gulf of Mexico. We will have fun, pick up some trash while we are out there and learn a few things about the bay. Details here.
Tate's Hell and Back Run September 26The Tate's Hell & Back 5K Run/Walk will be held Saturday, September 26 beginning at the Carrabelle Christian Center in Carrabelle. The annual run/walk will be modified to accommodate safety measures and participants will be capped at 50 runners. Click here for details.
